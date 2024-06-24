PSG Continue Pursuit of Liverpool, Tottenham Target Whose Contract Expires in 2025

Olympique Lyonnais star Rayan Cherki might be on his way to Paris Saint-Germain. The 20-year-old is attracting interest from several top clubs, including Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and the Parisians.

Last season, the Parisians brought in Bradley Barcola from OL. Could they do it again this summer? If Cherki has his way, a move to the reigning Ligue 1 champions is on the cards.

According to a recent report from L’Equipe, PSG made an initial offer to Lyon, proposing €15 million plus an extra €3 million in bonuses. However, OL turned down the offer because they want a significant sell-on clause in any deal.

The latest information comes from transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano, who reports that PSG are still interested in Cherki, who is under contract until 2025, and is continuing to work on the deal.

PSG are reportedly confident that Cherki will not sign a contract extension at Lyon and will be finalizing a deal to sign Cherki this summer. The 20-year-old had a notable season, featuring in 39 matches, scoring three goals, and providing nine assists for OL.