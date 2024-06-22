PSG Make Contact with Liverpool, Man Utd Target’s Camp; Benfica Insists on €120 Million Release Clause

SL Benfica’s midfielder João Neves is attracting the attention of major European clubs this summer. Liverpool, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs reportedly keen on the player.

Benfica knows this young talent is in high demand, so they’re committed to not letting him go for a low price. The Portuguese side have a number over €100 for Neves and it doesn’t seem as though they’re willing to budge.

It was recently reported that Benfica’s sporting director, Rui Costa, firmly stated they would not entertain offers below €100 million (£85 million). The latest information comes from transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano who echoes this previous reporting.

Romano reports that PSG has shown the strongest interest in Neves lately. The Ligue 1 champions have already reached out to Neves’s inner circle. Still, Benfica is firm on their demand for €120 million, insisting on his release clause.

SPORT previously reported that the Parisians wanted to negotiate a lower price for Neves by offering Renato Sanches and Carlos Soler as part of the deal. Nonetheless, if Benfica are keen on that price tag of over €100 million, it doesn’t seem they want any players to help cut the cost.