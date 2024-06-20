PSG consider move for Liverpool target Lutsharel Geertruida

In the market for a backup for Achraf Hakimi (25), Paris Saint-Germain are considering a move for Feyenoord’s versatile defender Lutsharel Geertruida (23), according to a report from Foot Mercato.

There are concerns in the PSG defence. Presnel Kimpembe continues to struggle to get over a ruptured Achilles tendon injury, suffered well over a year ago, Milan Skriniair has endured a difficult debut campaign, Danilo Pereira will be allowed to leave in the event that a reasonable offer arrive, and Nordi Mukiele is considered expendable.

Liverpool, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig could rival PSG for Geertruida’s signature

Should the latter leave, there would be a distinct lack of options at right-back, with Moroccan international Hakimi lacking any sort of backup. As a result, a move to Feyenoord’s Geertruida is being considered. The versatile defender is a centre-back by trade but was used as a right-back by Arne Slot last season, and thrived.

His form earned him a place in the Netherlands’ Euro 2024 squad. With just one year remaining on his deal, Geertruida could be available for just €20m. His price could rise in the event that PSG are rivalled for his signature, which is a possibility. In recent months, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Red Bull Leipzig have all also shown interest in the Netherlands international.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle