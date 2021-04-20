PSG confirm they oppose Super League plans ‘driven by self-interest’

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi (AFP via Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed they oppose the plans for a European Super League.

The French champions are one of the most high-profile clubs not involved in the initial 12-team proposal put forward on Sunday.

The Premier League’s ‘big six’ as well as the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus intend to join the midweek tournament they hope will rival the Champions League.

Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and FC Porto have all suggested they won’t be involved with 2020 Champions League finalists PSG now joining them.

A statement from club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi on Tuesday said the move was “driven by self-interest” of those dozen clubs, while he reiterated the French champions’ committment to Uefa’s new, revamped Champions League model that was confirmed on Monday.

“Paris Saint-Germain holds the firm belief that football is a game for everyone. I have been consistent on this since the very beginning,” it read. “As a football club, we are a family and a community; whose fabric is our fans - I believe we shouldn’t forget this.

“There is a clear need to advance the existing Uefa competition model, presented by Uefa yesterday and concluding 24 months’ of extensive and collaborative consultation across the whole European football landscape.

“We believe that any proposal without the support of Uefa - an organisation that has been working to progress the interests of European football for nearly 70 years - does not resolve the issues currently facing the football community, but is instead driven by self-interest.

“Paris Saint-Germain will continue to work with Uefa, the European Club Association and all stakeholders of the football family - based on the principles of good faith, dignity and respect for all.”

Uefa have come out strongly against the proposal but president Aleksander Ceferin did suggest on Tuesday that there is still a way back.

“I would like to address the owners of some English clubs,” Ceferin told the Uefa congress. “Gentleman, you made a huge mistake. Some will say it is greed, others disdain, arrogance, flippancy of England’s football culture.

Story continues

“But it actually doesn’t matter. What matters is that there is still time to change your mind. Everyone makes mistakes. English fans deserve to have you correct your mistake. They deserve respect.”

Read More

Boris Johnson vows to block European Super League

What do other Premier League clubs think of Super League plans?

‘It’s not a sport if you can’t lose’: Guardiola reacts to Super League