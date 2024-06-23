PSG Confident in Outpacing Liverpool, Tottenham for Prolific Young Talent with 12 Goal Contributions Last Season

Olympique Lyonnais standout Rayan Cherki could be forcing his way to Paris Saint-Germain. The 20-year-old is linked to various top clubs, including Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, in addition to the capital club.

Last season, the Parisians scooped up Bradley Barcola from OL. Could they land the player for a second straight summer? Well, if Cherki has the situation go as he wants, then a move to the reigning Ligue 1 champions will happen.

A recent report from L’Equipe revealed that PSG had made a first offer to Les Gones, tabling a bid of €15 million plus an additional €3 million in bonuses. However, that proposal was rejected due to Lyon’s insistence on including a substantial sell-on clause in any potential deal.

Still, that isn’t deteriorating the French giants’ pursuit of the player. According to Get French Football, PSG are confident that Cherki will not sign a contract extension at Lyon and will be finalizing a deal to sign Cherki this summer.

The 20-year-old had a notable season, featuring in 39 matches, scoring three goals, and providing nine assists for OL.