PSG clarify Ayman Kari’s future amid Borussia Dortmund interest

Paris Saint-Germain will not let Ayman Kari (19) leave on loan as they look to integrate the midfielder into the first team during their preseason training, according to Fabrice Hawkins.

The teenager had been on loan at FC Lorient last season, and while the club faltered and fell back down to the second division after a four-year stay in the top flight, Kari’s performances had earned him plaudits as he found consistent game time under Régis Le Bris.

Kari’s future had been uncertain, with Borussia Dortmund keen on swooping in and convincing Les Parisiens to part with a talent widely considered to be the second-best product to emerge from their academy after Warren Zaïre-Emery (18).

However, it appears that Luis Enrique and the sporting director Luís Campos would like to provide Kari with a chance this summer, and perhaps even provide a pathway into the first team as the club looks to continue its project of placing youth at the forefront of the team’s operations.

GFFN | Nick Hartland