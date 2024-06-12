PSG and Chelsea on High Alert as Manchester City Superstar’s Potential Price Tag Emerges

Manchester City striker Julian Álvarez might be considering a move away from the Premier League club to secure a regular starting spot as a No. 9. As a result, clubs like Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are keen on the player as the transfer is set to open.

Last season, the 24-year-old appeared in 54 matches for Manchester City, scoring 19 goals and providing 13 assists. With such impressive numbers, it is no surprise that the Argentine wants a more prominent role.

The main question now is, how much will the Manchester City star cost? Although he’s a substitute for the Premier League club, Álvarez will cost any interested side a significant sum.

Journalist Ben Jacobs reports that PSG are definitely interested in Álvarez. While there’s no exact price yet, it’s estimated to be over €83 million (£70 million). Manchester City will do everything possible to keep him, but a departure isn’t completely off the table.

🚨🇦🇷| PSG indeed has a concrete interest in Julián Álvarez: no specific price tag yet but a fee above € 83M (£ 70M+) is understood to be the rough estimate. City will do all they can to persuade him as they don’t want to sell, but a departure can’t be ruled out. @JacobsBen pic.twitter.com/837idS7bGo — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) June 11, 2024

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner recently spoke with ESPN Argentina about his future and left the door open for a possible exit this summer.

“These are things that are said, but I’m calm,” Álvarez said. “I feel good, and I’m happy at Manchester City, but we will see what happens.”