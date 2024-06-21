PSG cancel pre-season tour of China

Paris Saint-Germain have cancelled their pre-season tour of Japan, officially citing sporting reasons for the cancellation.

It has become customary for clubs to go to far-flung corners of the globe for their pre-season preparations in recent times. Last summer, PSG prepared for the upcoming Ligue 1 campaign with a pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea. They infamously did so without Kylian Mbappé (25), who was left back in Paris amid a dispute with the club.

Having sealed a deal to join Real Madrid, the France captain won’t be on Les Parisiens’ pre-season tour this summer either. However, unlike last summer, PSG won’t be making the journey eastwards. A tour of China had been scheduled but this has now been cancelled, as per L’Équipe.

With the Euros, Copa America and the Olympics all either ongoing or upcoming, it is thought that there risks being too many absentees for the tour. PSG will nonetheless travel to China for a one-off game in Beijing on August 8th, when they will face AS Monaco in the Trophée des Champions.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle