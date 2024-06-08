PSG-bound Matvei Safonov banned from leaving Russia due to unpaid financial support

According to RMC, Krasnodar goalkeeper Matvei Safonov (25) has been banned from leaving Russia by local authorities due to unpaid financial support owed to his spouse.

The Russian international goalkeeper has agreed a deal to join Paris Saint-Germain from Krasnodar for a fee in the region of €20m and should sign a contract until 2029, according to Fabrizio Romano. However, he looks set to be banned from leaving his homeland due to unpaid alimony.

Safonov has been undergoing divorce proceedings with his ex-partner for three years and they have been fighting for custody of their daughter. A decision was made on Thursday demanding that the goalkeeper owed his ex-partner a significant sum thought to be in the region of €600,000.

Talking to a local television station in Russia called Match TV, Safonov’s lawyer was asked about the situation. He responded saying, “I can neither confirm nor deny the amount. But the debt is significant.”

GFFN | Liam Wraith