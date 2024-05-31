PSG block Warren Zaïre-Emery and Bradley Barcola from playing at Paris Olympics

Paris Saint-Germain will prevent Warren Zaïre-Emery (18) and Bradley Barcola (21) from representing France at the Paris Olympics, according to Le Parisien.

The France U23s coach Thierry Henry has had to contest with a series of clubs blocking their players from attending the tournament, with the French champions joining Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, and Arsenal in their decision.

For both Barcola and Zaïre-Emery, their involvement in Didier Deschamps’ squad for the Euros will likely be the deciding factor behind why they will not be allowed to play at the Paris Olympics. A line of thinking that has become increasingly apparent for teams looking to protect their players in a jampacked calendar that has shown no sign of becoming any freer.

The Euros taking place only a few weeks ahead of the Summer Games means that if the players were selected for both tournaments they would likely be without any recovery period after the current season, as well as a curtailed preseason for the next campaign.

GFFN | Nick Hartland