PSG Out on Bayern Munich Veteran; Barcelona, Liverpool Potential Destinations in Latest Update

Paris Saint-Germain could improve its midfield this summer, but one player is ruled out in the capital club’s search to bolster the position. Over the past few months, the reigning Ligue 1 champions have been linked to Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich.

This past season, Kimmich appeared in 43 matches for the Bavarian side, scoring two goals and registering 10 assists. As a result, Kimmich, whose contract with Bayern Munich runs until 2025, is closely linked to top clubs like FC Barcelona, PSG, Manchester City, and Real Madrid.

However, journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that Bayern Munich is considering selling Kimmich this summer, with interest from five clubs: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal. Moreover, PSG are notably absent from this list, meaning the veteran midfielder won’t be arriving in the French capital.

🔴 Le Bayern Munich est ouvert à la vente de Joshua Kimmich cet été et 5 clubs suscitent l’intérêt du joueur : le Real Madrid, Barcelone, Manchester City, Liverpool et Arsenal 🔎🇩🇪 Pas de PSG donc dans cette liste ❌ [@Plettigoal | @SkySportNews] pic.twitter.com/YyCDhWWjRu — Canal Supporters (@CanalSupporters) June 21, 2024

After Toni Kroos announced his retirement, Real Madrid is considering Kimmich as a potential addition, adding to the list of clubs interested in the player.

Barcelona benefits from having Hansi Flick as their manager, especially because of his prior experience coaching Kimmich at Bayern Munich and with the German national team.