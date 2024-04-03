PSG battle Rennes for right to face Lyon in Coupe de France final

Ligue 1 pacesetters Paris Saint-Germain take on Rennes on Wednesday night at the Parc des Princes for a place in next month's final of the Coupe de France against Lyon.

Pierre Sage's side progressed to the showdown at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille on 25 May following a 3-0 victory over second division Valenciennes.

Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring just after half-time from the penalty spot and the 32-year-old doubled the advantage at the Groupama Stadium in the 57th minute. Substitute Gift Orban added the gloss 15 minutes from time.

PSG lie 23 points ahead of Rennes in Ligue 1 but the Bretons have been something of a bogey side for the team from the capital.

They have won four of their last 10 encounters including a famous victory in the final of the Coupe de France in 2019 where they came from 2-0 down to beat PSG on penalties.

Rennes boss Julien Stéphan, who orchestrated that triumph over PSG five years ago, said: "We need to focus on this particular semi-final and also remember what we've done so well before.

"Obviously, we're not favourites," Stéphan added. "But I think the players are capable of playing beyond their usual levels. That's what they'll need to do if they're to have any chance of going through.

"On the run to the trophy five years ago, we had to beat some of the top teams in Ligue 1 so we know it's very difficult, but it's not impossible."



