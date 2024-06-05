PSG approach Man City star Julian Alvarez over summer move

Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez is reportedly looking for a move away from the Etihad Stadium to establish himself as a first-choice striker after playing second fiddle to Erling Haaland for two seasons.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the Argentine international and have approached his camp.

Atletico Madrid have also been linked with a move for the former River Plate centre-forward, and per the report, they are not alone in the pursuit, with other Premier League clubs circling.

Alvarez joined the Cityzens in 2022 and played a key role, helping the club to the treble. He recorded 17 goals and two assists in his debut campaign.

This season, he contributed 19 goals and 13 assists in 54 appearances, playing a more prominent role.

Despite the increased opportunities during the 2023/24 season, Alvarez is seeking a move away from City to a club where he will be the first-choice striker.

PSG are looking for a Kylian Mbappe replacement and could be considering a swoop for Alvarez this summer to fill the void.

Atletico Madrid is also an excellent landing spot for the City striker. He will work with countryman Diego Simeone, and his infamous two-striker system suits Alvarez to a tee.

Romano’s report also mentions unnamed Premier League interest. Expect Chelsea to be in the queue for his signature with a big cheque.

The Blues are looking for a striker to lead their line and provide competition for Nicolas Jackson. They reportedly had Victor Osimhen on their shortlist but considered him too expensive. His extensive injury record is also a concern.

Chelsea are now eyeing Benjamin Sesko but face stern competition from Arsenal and Manchester United for the Slovenian striker. They will be wise to pounce on any chance to sign Alvarez.

The 24-year-old fits Chelsea’s philosophy of signing young players before they hit their prime.

With several top clubs vying for his signature, Alvarez’s decision will likely hinge on his desire for guaranteed starting time.