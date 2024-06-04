PSG accuse Kylian Mbappé of having ‘absolutely no class’

The Kylian Mbappé-Paris Saint-Germain is proving far from clean. Whilst the two parties remain locked in a financial dispute, Mbappé spoke about his departure from PSG on Tuesday and his comments have not gone down well with the Ligue 1 side, according to AFP.

Mbappé, after receiving a previously-withheld loyalty bonus back in February, informed PSG of his intention to leave the club in the same month. In response, the Frenchman has seen his last two months’ salary withheld. His wage for June is also expected to go unpaid and lawyers of the two relevant parties are engaged in talks in order to resolve the situation. Should an agreement not be reached, Ligue 1’s legal committee may intervene, according to L’Équipe.

However, there is now a separate dispute. Mbappé’s much-anticipated move to Real Madrid was confirmed on Monday evening. Just hours later, the Frenchman fulfilled his media duties as France captain, ahead of Wednesday’s Euro 2024 preparation match against Luxembourg.

Whilst he didn’t wish to discuss his move to Real Madrid, he did nonetheless reflect on his season at PSG, and his departure. He notably evoked last summer’s episode, where he was ostracised from the first team, missed the pre-season tour and even the first match of Les Parisiens’ Ligue 1 title defence. He was then re-integrated.

PSG hit back in war of words with Mbappé

“I was made to understand that I would no longer play for PSG [after informing them of my desire to leave at the end of the season]. I was told right to my face, and quite violently, so I was convinced that I wasn’t going to play. Luis Enrique and Luis Campos saved me. Without them, I would never have stepped onto the pitch again. That’s why my ambition was different this year. It was below my standards but just playing, stringing together matches and winning trophies was my biggest pride but next season, I won’t settle for a season like that,” said Mbappé.

His comments have not gone down well at his now former club, PSG. The Ligue 1 side did not wish to make a comment, however, a source close to the club has told AFP that they believe Mbappé “has absolutely no class” regarding the declaration.

The unnamed source added, “Nasser Al-Khelaifi has never dictated any decision regarding the team. Luis Enrique even said it himself but despite everything, [when] Mbappé says something, everyone prints it as if it was true.”

GFFN | Luke Entwistle