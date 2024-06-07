PSG and AC Milan to rival Arsenal in the race to sign Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana

According to L’Équipe, PSG and AC Milan are both interested in signing Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana (25) in the summer transfer window. Whilst no official offers or approaches have been made by the clubs, they will both be watching keenly as the Monaco midfielder represents France at EURO 2024 this summer.

Fofana has been linked with a move away from the principality for more than one transfer window. In the January transfer window, the 25-year-old was linked with a move to Nottingham Forest but rejected the Premier League club’s advances in favour of staying at Monaco.

Arsenal also interested

Les Parisiens and the Rossoneri are not the only clubs showing an interest in the France international midfielder. Arsenal are also interested in signing Fofana this summer, according to Foot Mercato. Monaco will be hoping to raise as much money as possible from a sale with such interest in the midfielder’s services.

GFFN | Liam Wraith