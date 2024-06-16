PSG 21yo keen to leave as Arsenal make contact

Xavi Simons is keen to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, and Arsenal have reportedly made contact over the player.

LEIPZIG, GERMANY: Xavi Simons of RB Leipzig reacts during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt at Red Bull Arena on January 13, 2024. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

L’Equipe (via GFFN) report that though nothing has been decided on Xavi Simons’ future, he currently believes that PSG can’t offer him the right environment to continue his development.

The French outlet claim Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich have all contacted PSG over a sale, though PSG are likely to be hesitant as most of any transfer fee this summer would go to PSV.

Simons’ agreement to return to PSG from PSV included a clause that allowed PSV to collect most of the profits from any sale before January 2025.

LEIPZIG, GERMANY: Xavi Simons of RB Leipzig on the ball during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and TSG Hoffenheim at Red Bull Arena on December 16, 2023. (Photo by Luciano Lima/Getty Images)

Yet that could play into Arsenal’s hands. PSG are only likely to want a loan move for the time being, but the Gunners might prefer to make the deal an initial loan with an option to buy next summer, delaying their financial commitment to the transfer.

We saw that with David Raya last summer, and perhaps a similar move could suit all parties (other than PSV).

RB Leipzig are keen to do a deal like that, re-signing Simons on loan with an option to buy, and the player is happy to return to the Bundesliga, so they may still prove the favourites for his signature.

But L’Equipe report that no decision will be made until after Simons’ involvement at Euro 2024, giving some time for Arsenal to consider a move.

LEIPZIG, GERMANY: Xavi Simons of Leipzig in action during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt at Red Bull Arena on January 13, 2024. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Simons made 43 appearances for RB Leipzig in 2023/24, scoring 10 goals and assisting 15 from the wings.

He split his time between the left and the right, seemingly making him a good option for Arsenal, who could use an addition to compete with and support Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Leandro Trossard.