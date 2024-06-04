PSC's Shoemaker, Greise named NJCAA D2 All-Americans

Jun. 3—KEYSER, W.Va. — A pair of WVU Potomac State standouts — Alexa Shoemaker and Chloe Greise — were named NJCAA Division 2 All-Americans this week.

Shoemaker, a Keyser graduate, is a second-team All-American, and Greise, a Bishop Walsh alumna, landed on the third team.

The duo helped guide Potomac State to its third consecutive Region 20 and district championships and a third straight World Series appearance.

Greise, a pitcher, threw a complete game in leading the Catamounts to a 6-4 victory over Macomb — the school's first World Series victory in school history. Shoemaker homered, tripled and doubled in the game to pace the offense.

Shoemaker, an infielder, ended with a team-high .455 batting average with 15 home runs, 12 doubles, two triples, 75 runs batted in and 57 runs scored.

Her RBI total was 11th best in the nation.

The sophomore was a first-team All-American last year hitting at a .586 mark, notching 22 home runs and 21 doubles, driving in 78 runs and scoring 75 times.

At Keyser, Shoemaker was a three-time All-Area first-team selection where she established new career records in batting average (.561), home runs (31), runs scored (143) and runs batted in (144). She tied Lexi Carr with 166 hits, doing so in one fewer season.

Shoemaker's career home run record has since been surpassed by junior catching phenom Tayler Likens, a Division 1 Kent State commit, who blasted an area-leading 18 home runs this year in leading Keyser to its first Class AA state championship game appearance.

The RHP Greise finished her first year as a Catamount among the nation's leaders in wins (22, seventh), strikeouts (210, seventh) and complete games (19, 10th).

Greise had a 22-5 record and a 2.86 earned-run average in 161 1/3 innings pitched.

Over her final two years at Bishop Walsh, both of which netted her All-Area first-team honors in the circle, Greise had a sub-1.30 ERA with a 35-7 record and 386 strikeouts in 267 innings pitched.