PSA: Charlotte Tilbury's Mystery Box is back, and there's a huge surprise in store

Guys, we have some very exciting news to share: Charlotte Tilbury's sell-out Mystery Box is back for the festive season. And, this time, there are two of them!

As we all know, the iconic box is shrouded in secrecy (obvs, it's literally called the Mystery Box). But what we do know is that this surprise offering contains six (!!) full-sized skincare and cosmetic products, including a Beautiful Skin Foundation and Airbrush Brightening Flawless Finish (but forget we said that if you're waiting for the full surprise).

Tilbury's 30% off Cyber Monday sale is unmissable (hurry, as you've still got 24 hours to shop). But this? This saving goes way beyond. Everything inside the box comes to £259 but retails for £129. Save the calculator, that's 50% off.

As for the most exciting part: Tilbury takes the crown as the queen of Christmas gifting, so it makes perfect sense that the brand has launched a Mystery Makeup Stocking, too. This really isn't a deal to pass up as everything wrapped inside comes with a major discount – you can bag £196 worth of glam for just £98. That's almost £100 worth of Tilbury goodies for free, just sayin'.

Perfectly primed for any makeup fanatic (including yourself), the stocking is filled with seven full-size cosmetic products, four of which are Pillow Talk products. Of course, we're hoping to find the OG Pillow Talk Lipstick inside, but we'd be just as excited for a Pillow Talk Luxury Palette or Beauty Light Wand. Frankly, this is Charlotte Tilbury we're talking about, so we'd take anything.



We get it, there's a lot of ambiguity surrounding these surprise kits, but if one thing's for sure, we can guarantee that everything inside will become a makeup bag mainstay – yep, there are no random shades or products that you'll want to hand-me-down. Each product is as glamorous and elegant as the next.

So, whether you're treating yourself to a makeover or planning to surprise a friend, the only way to discover what's inside is to score one (or both!) today. In reality, the Mystery Boxes are a lottery that you have a 100% chance of winning. And those are the odds we can very much get behind.

