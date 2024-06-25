Pryor named new Jersey FA chief executive

Tim Pryor also coaches Jersey's women's under 18 side [Jersey FA]

Tim Pryor has been appointed as the new chief executive of the Jersey Football Association.

He has rejoined the organisation after three years working for Jersey's government in a communications role.

He was previously the JFA's marketing, communications and events manager and was also sports editor at BBC Radio jersey.

He succeeds David Kennedy, who left the post earlier this year to take over as chief executive of Jersey Sport.

Pryor will continue to work as manger of Jersey Under-18 women's side and also runs Rozel Rovers' women's team, who were Jersey champions this season, although he will step down from his role on Rovers' committee.

"I want to get more backers into the game and bring more money into the game locally so that we can put that back into the sport," Pryor told BBC Sport.

"I think improving facilities is a big one for me. It's really difficult at times for clubs in the island to get a slot at Springfield or on the existing 3G surfaces, whether that's at Oakfield or Haute Vallee.

"With the Rozel Rovers hat on the other one is the women's and girl's game.

"Something I really want to focus on is making sure clubs are female friendly and get more girls playing the game from an early age as well."

