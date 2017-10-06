Devils arena to display massive high definition scoreboard

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- The home of the NHL's New Jersey Devils is set to unveil the largest center-hung high definition scoreboard .

The Prudential Center scoreboard is almost four stories tall and is the NHL's first 4K digital display scoreboard. Its first look comes when the Devils host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

The scoreboard, built in connection with LED solutions company Trans-Lux, contains 20 individual displays, including four HD televisions.

Players featured will appear four times larger than they actually are. One of the four main screens is equivalent to nine main screens in Prudential Center's previous scoreboard.

Little Caesars Arena, home of the Detroit Red Wings, had boasted the league's largest center-hung scoreboard since it opened in September.

