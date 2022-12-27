Prowess in the Clutch: Cowboys elite 3rd-down efficiency proves decisive

It’s no secret. High-stakes NFL games are often won on the critical downs. While early downs typically produce the biggest gains in yardage, third and fourth downs consistently prove to be the most pivotal in increasing win probability and expected points.

For the Dallas Cowboys, those critical downs have become the cornerstone of their offense. Third downs specifically, have separated Dallas from the rest of the pack, and against the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve, third downs proved to be the deciding factor.

Prescott holds the key

In the 10 games since Dak Prescott returned from his thumb injury, the Cowboys offense has been one of the best in the league. They are among league leaders in points, yards, expected points, Success rate, and DVOA. And on third down, Dallas has been downright dominant.

With an average expected points gained of 0.481, Dallas leads the entire NFL in third down output over the last 10 games. Their success rate of 58.9 percent, place them over four percentage points above the second-most successful team, Philadelphia, who clocks in at 54.7 percent.

Gold Standard

To put it more plainly, the Cowboys are converting third downs at a higher rate than anyone AND they’re producing bigger plays than anyone in the process. This was glaringly apparent on Christmas Eve.

Going 8-for-15 on third down, Dallas posted a respectable 53 percent conversation rate. But it was the magnitude of these critical third down plays that really put the Cowboys over the top in Week 16.

Big plays in big moments

Excluding ones which involved turnovers, the two biggest plays of the game occurred on third downs. On 3rd-and-6 in the second quarter, Prescott hit receiver CeeDee Lamb for a dazzling 36-yard touchdown.

CeeDee Lamb just gave the Dallas Cowboys the lead over the Philadelphia Eagles. (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/Yq0e5085zu — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) December 24, 2022

This play produced 4.5 expected points and upped the win probability from 54 to 75.

Then, in arguably the most jaw-dropping play of the game, Prescott connected with newly-signed receiver T.Y. Hilton for 52 yards late in the fourth quarter. This play produced a whopping 4.9 expected points and boosted the Cowboys win probability 24 percentage points (a game high).

On 3rd & 30, Dak Prescott found T.Y. Hilton for his first reception as a Cowboy for a 49-yard gain. Prescott's pass traveled 62.1 yards in the air, the longest completion of his career. 🔹 Completion Probability: 22.5%#PHIvsDAL | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/rKEynfP0fv — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 25, 2022

WATCH: End-zone angle of Prescott’s red-beat dot to Hilton gives goosebumps

Conclusion

In their own right, the Eagles did well on third downs as well and even outperformed Dallas in conversion percentage (64.3 compared to 53.3), but they didn’t come close to matching the Cowboys impact on said conversations.

Philadelphia’s 0.415 EPA/play on third downs was good enough for top-10 status this week, but it pales in comparison to the Cowboys’ 0.785, which currently leads the NFL.

Enormous plays on critical downs are what separated Dallas from the Eagles on Christmas Eve. And in the 10 games since Prescott has been back under center, it’s become the identity of the Cowboys’ offense and likely their key to victory going forward.

