Provisional EURO 2024 squads: These FC Bayern players have been called up

Football fans around the world will have all eyes on Germany this summer, where a total of 24 nations will compete for the European Championship trophy from 14 June to 14 July. The coaches of the participating countries have until 7 June to name their final squads for the tournament. However, most of the teams' squads have already been finalised - and it goes without saying that numerous FC Bayern players will be among them. fcbayern.com provides an overview of who will (probably) be at UEFA EURO 2024 (all timings in CEST).

Germany: Neuer, Kimmich, Pavlović, Sané, Musiala, Müller

Coach Julian Nagelsmann has named six FC Bayern players in the provisional squad for Germany's home European Championship campaign. The 27-man squad includes Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlović, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sané and Thomas Müller.

Dieser Inhalt kann hier leider nicht dargestellt werden. Zum Anschauen kannst du die Website des FC Bayern München besuchen: Artikel auf fcbayern.com

Ahead of the opening match against Scotland on 14 June in Munich (21:00), Germany have two friendlies scheduled. On 3 June, they take on Ukraine at the Max Morlock Stadion in Nuremberg at 20:45. The dress rehearsal for the tournament will be a match against Greece on 7 June at 20:45 in Mönchengladbach. Germany's other group opponents are Hungary (19 June at 18:00 in Stuttgart) and Switzerland (23 June at 21:00 in Frankfurt).

France: Upamecano and Coman

Dieser Inhalt kann hier leider nicht dargestellt werden. Zum Anschauen kannst du die Website des FC Bayern München besuchen: Artikel auf fcbayern.com

Two further Munich players have been named in the French national team's European Championship squad. Coach Didier Deschamps has called up Dayot Upamecano and Kingsley Coman to the Équipe Tricolore's 25-man squad, and they'll play friendlies against Luxembourg on 5 June (21:00 in Metz) and Canada on 9 June (21:15 in Bordeaux) ahead of the tournament. France can then look forward to three fascinating encounters in the group stage: The 2018 World Cup winners face Austria (17 June at 21:00 in Düsseldorf), the Netherlands (21 June at 21:00 in Leipzig) and Poland (25 June at 18:00 in Dortmund).

Netherlands: de Ligt

Dieser Inhalt kann hier leider nicht dargestellt werden. Zum Anschauen kannst du die Website des FC Bayern München besuchen: Artikel auf fcbayern.com

In the clash with the Netherlands, the two French FCB players are likely to come up against a teammate from Munich, as centre-back Matthijs de Ligt is in the provisional squad for the Elftal. Of the 30 players called up by Ronald Koeman, however, the Bonds coach intends to cut at least four by 29 May. Before things get earnest for the Dutch at the tournament in Germany, they host Canada on 6 June and Iceland on 10 June in friendlies (both at 20:45 in Rotterdam). In the group stage, Koeman's side first take on Poland in Hamburg on 16 June (15:00), followed by France in Leipzig on 21 June (21:00) and Austria in Berlin on 25 June (18:00).

Austria: Laimer

Dieser Inhalt kann hier leider nicht dargestellt werden. Zum Anschauen kannst du die Website des FC Bayern München besuchen: Artikel auf fcbayern.com

Konrad Laimer, who has been named in Austria's provisional squad of 29 players for EURO 2024 in their neighbouring country, will most likely complete the Bayern reunion in Group D of the tournament. In addition to the clashes with France (17 June at 21:00 in Düsseldorf) and the Netherlands (25 June at 18:00 in Berlin), the Austrians face Poland on 21 June (18:00) in the German capital. Ahead of the tournament, coach Ralf Rangnick's side have two friendlies against Serbia on 4 June (20:45 in Vienna) and Switzerland on 8 June (18:00 in St. Gallen).

England: Kane

Dieser Inhalt kann hier leider nicht dargestellt werden. Zum Anschauen kannst du die Website des FC Bayern München besuchen: Artikel auf fcbayern.com

Bayern striker Harry Kane has been named by coach Gareth Southgate in the 33-man squad for the last two friendlies ahead of the European Championship against Bosnia-Herzegovina on 3 June (20:45 in Newcastle) and Iceland on 7 June (20:45 in London). The Three Lions then take on Serbia (16 June at 21:00 in Gelsenkirchen), Denmark (20 June at 18:00 in Frankfurt) and Slovenia (25 June at 21:00 in Cologne) in the group stage of the tournament.

FC Bayern will take on Tottenham Hotspur in pre-season in Seoul:

FC Bayern to face Tottenham Hotspur in South Korea