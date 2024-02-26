Proving pundits wrong would make survival 'sweeter' - Martindale

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

David Martindale says he is unfazed by pundits' predictions that his Livingston side are already destined for the drop.

The West Lothian side are once again six points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership after their weekend defeat to 11th-placed Ross County, who also have a game in hand.

But the Livi boss insists his team will continue to fight to stay in the top flight, a feat that would taste "a wee bit sweeter" given how some have written off their chances.

“I’ve had it from matchday one since the first game in the Premiership. It’s been the same story. That was six years ago. I’ve been pretty vocal that a broken clock is right twice a day so if that was to happen then you will have all these media pundits saying ‘I told you so.’

“Where were their predictions for the five years previously? It doesn’t really bother me. Will it feel that wee bit sweeter if we can keep Livingston in the Premiership? Probably, yes.

“We have a chance to get it back in Wednesday night. It’s not done and dusted. We are six points behind with 11 games left to play.

“I think if we can pick up three points on Wednesday, given Ross County play tomorrow against St Mirren - we can also throw St Johnstone into that mix as well - if we can claw three points back from somewhere it puts a wee bit of pressure on the teams above us.

“I genuinely believe we have players good enough to stay in this league. I need to make sure the players believe that also."