Providence vs Villanova Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Providence vs Villanova Game Preview

Why Providence Will Win

The Big East champion – the first regular season title in the program’s history – can now tune up a bit.

Better yet, it can get some rest and get ready for the Big East Tournament, but that’s not what it’s going to do.

This continues to be a strange team that defies logic and reason. It shoots well okay, it does an okay job from three, and its defense loads up enough when needed in key moments.

It’s this simple. You have to shoot lights out or Providence will find a way to win.

It’s 1-3 when allowing teams to make 49% or more of their shots, and it’s 23-0 against teams that can’t get there.

Villanova has only shot 49% or better nine times in 28 games.

Why Villanova Will Win

Villanova can send a message.

Yeah, Providence has already won the Big East regular season title, but that means a fat load of jack squat over the next few weeks once tournament season starts. Now it’s all about the sprint, and this is where the Wildcats can send a message.

It’s not like the Friars are going to want to take it easy in their regular season finale, but a win by Villanova could change the attitude and psyche going into the conference tournament …

Blah, blah, blah. Villanova can shoot its way to the win.

The Wildcats beat the Friars two weeks ago on the road by hitting 51% from the field and doing a great job from three and on the line. And …

What’s Going To Happen

Villanova has lost once at home. It’s not going to lose here.

The offense will be good, the defense will be great, and it’ll come up with a strong win to go 2-0 against the – for the moment – Big East champs.

Providence vs Villanova Prediction, Lines

Villanova 78, Providence 71

Must See Rating: 4

