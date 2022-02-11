Providence vs DePaul prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 12

Providence vs DePaul How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 12

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Dunkin Donuts Center, Providence, RI

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Providence (20-2, DePaul (12-10)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Providence vs DePaul Game Preview

Why DePaul Will Win

Can the Blue Demons stay hot?

It was a stunner when the finally started scoring in a 96-92 win over Seton Hall in mid-January, but that was an aberration with a four game losing streak to follow.

But all of a sudden, DePaul popped a ranked Xavier team on the road and followed it up with one of its best performances of 2022 in a win over Georgetown.

What’s it doing right? It’s making its shots.

Duh, basketball teams are better when they shoot well, but DePaul really, really can’t overcome poor shooting. It’s 10-0 when it makes 45% or more of its shots, and it’s 2-10 when it doesn’t.

It made close to half of its shots from the field in the two wins, and that’s without being lights-out from three.

However …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Providence Will Win

DePaul couldn’t do anything the first time around against Providence – a 70-53 Friar win back in early January.

How many teams have hit more than 45% from the field on the Providence D? Six, and four of those games were away from Dunkin Donuts.

The Friars are on a strong seven game winning streak because they’re nailing their threes, they’ve been shooting great with a ton of assists and a whole lot of extra passes, and the defense is getting the job done.

Yeah, DePaul is playing well, but it’s just not consistent enough.

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

The Providence defense will clamp down enough to pull away in the second half.

13-0 at home, the Friars will get off to a quick start and force DePaul to start hitting from the outside. It has to hit at least 40% from three to make this a battle, and that’s not happening.

Story continues

Providence vs DePaul Prediction, Lines

Providence 74, DePaul 66

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Super Bowl – the actual game

1: Super Bowl – everything else

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams