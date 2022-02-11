Providence vs DePaul Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Pete Fiutak
·2 min read

Providence vs DePaul prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 12

Providence vs DePaul How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 12
Game Time: 6:30 ET
Venue: Dunkin Donuts Center, Providence, RI
How To Watch: FS1
Record: Providence (20-2, DePaul (12-10)
Providence vs DePaul Game Preview

Why DePaul Will Win

Can the Blue Demons stay hot?

It was a stunner when the finally started scoring in a 96-92 win over Seton Hall in mid-January, but that was an aberration with a four game losing streak to follow.

But all of a sudden, DePaul popped a ranked Xavier team on the road and followed it up with one of its best performances of 2022 in a win over Georgetown.

What’s it doing right? It’s making its shots.

Duh, basketball teams are better when they shoot well, but DePaul really, really can’t overcome poor shooting. It’s 10-0 when it makes 45% or more of its shots, and it’s 2-10 when it doesn’t.

It made close to half of its shots from the field in the two wins, and that’s without being lights-out from three.

However …

Why Providence Will Win

DePaul couldn’t do anything the first time around against Providence – a 70-53 Friar win back in early January.

How many teams have hit more than 45% from the field on the Providence D? Six, and four of those games were away from Dunkin Donuts.

The Friars are on a strong seven game winning streak because they’re nailing their threes, they’ve been shooting great with a ton of assists and a whole lot of extra passes, and the defense is getting the job done.

Yeah, DePaul is playing well, but it’s just not consistent enough.

What’s Going To Happen

The Providence defense will clamp down enough to pull away in the second half.

13-0 at home, the Friars will get off to a quick start and force DePaul to start hitting from the outside. It has to hit at least 40% from three to make this a battle, and that’s not happening.

Providence vs DePaul Prediction, Lines

Providence 74, DePaul 66
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

