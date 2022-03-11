Providence vs Creighton College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Providence vs Creighton prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Friday, March 11

Providence vs Creighton Game Preview, Big East Tournament How To Watch

Date: Friday, March 11

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Providence (25-4), Creighton (21-10)

Why Creighton Will Win

This isn’t the most consistent of Creighton teams, but it couldn’t miss in key moments of the 74-63 win over Marquette. It hit 49% from the field, it overcame lots of turnovers with a great day on the boards, and now it gets another shot at Providence.

It was an ugly 72-51 loss a few weeks ago, but that’s not Providence. The Friars make every game close, they don’t force takeaways, and they don’t score in bunches.

They needed a late run to get by Butler by four, and it’s going to take some clutch play late to survive if Creighton can stay hot.

It’s really easy for the Bluejays. When the make their shots, they win. Shooting percentage matters, but …

Why Providence Will Win

Providence is used to the pressure.

Outside of the blowout over Creighton, it’s used to playing close game after close game with a veteran group that never panics.

Creighton can get hot, but forgetting what happened against Marquette, it doesn’t get to the free throw line enough and it’s too mediocre from three to come through clutch against a D that closes out like this one does.

This just isn’t a good Bluejay team when it’s not working the ball around to make big shots in key moments, but …

Providence vs Creighton: What’s Going To Happen

The Providence defense isn’t that great, but it’s great when it needs to be.

It’s not going to be a wipeout like the last Friar win was, but Creighton won’t be consistent enough offensively and Providence will keep the scoring pressure on.

Again, it’s Providence, so this will be close. And it’s Providence, so it’ll step up and win late.

Providence vs Creighton: Prediction, Lines

Providence 68, Creighton 64

Line: Providence -3, o/u: 131-5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Providence vs Creighton Must See Rating: 3

5: THE PLAYERS Championship

1: The hype over 17

