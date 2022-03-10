Providence vs Butler College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Providence vs Butler prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, March 10

Providence vs Butler Game Preview, Big East Tournament How To Watch

Date: Thursday, March 10

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Providence (24-4), Butler (14-18)

Why Providence Will Win

The Friars might have had problems with Villanova over the last few weeks, but that’s been it for the losses since early January.

This is a rested, tested, veteran team that’s been through a whole slew of close battles and came out time and again with a win. That includes two wins over Butler.

The Friars are amazing at stopping the three, they’re great on the offensive glass, and Butler doesn’t do enough on the glass. However …

Why Butler Will Win

The Bulldogs did just fine at coming up with rebounds in the stunning overtime win over Xavier.

They attacked the defensive glass as well as they have all year, they made up for their lack of threes by making their free throws, and now they get a third chance at Providence.

They were in both close losses to the Friars, but they didn’t get to the line in the first meeting and they lost a thriller in overtime the second time around.

They might have lost five straight come into the tournament, but they found an extra gear. However …

Providence vs Butler: What’s Going To Happen

Providence isn’t going 13-of-29 on the free throw line like Xavier did.

This isn’t a flashy Friar team, and it’s not going to be able to pull away from a Butler squad coming off one of its best performances of the season, but it’ll make the plays late that Xavier couldn’t and didn’t.

Winning the battle on the boards will help, too.

Providence vs Butler: Prediction, Lines

Providence 68, Butler 62

