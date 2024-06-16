Providence sophomore throws first no-hitter in IHSAA baseball state finals history

INDIANAPOLIS — With three outs remaining in the bottom of the seventh inning, every Providence baseball fan in Victory Field knew the situation. Every coach in the Pioneers dugout knew. Most of the players knew, too.

Gavin Jackson didn't.

And yet, even after starting the inning with a walk and hitting the third batter, Jackson struck out the side to clinch the first no-hitter in IHSAA baseball state finals history (57 years). For all Jackson knew, he was celebrating Providence's state championship win, nothing more.

IHSAA baseball state finals: Scores, highlights, photos

Once his teammates told him about the no-hitter after they emerged from their celebratory dog pile near the pitching mound, Jackson couldn't believe it.

"It's a dream," Jackson said. "I dream of playing on this field every night."

Providence baseball poses with the Class 2A state championship trophy after beating Illiana Christian, 9-0.

While Providence beat two-time defending champion Illiana Christian, 9-0, and Jackson finished with 10 strikeouts, it wasn't smooth sailing the entire game for the sophomore right-hander. In the bottom of the third inning with one out, Jackson allowed a walk and hit two batters in a row.

Coach Tre' Watson emerged from the visitor's dugout to help ease Jackson's nerves. Nerves Jackson said he didn't have before the game, but admitted he felt at the time.

"I got a little shaky, then I locked it in and threw a lot of fastballs," Jackson said.

He bounced back with a strikeout and a fly out to end the inning.

At this point in the contest, Providence was ahead 3-0, but the Pioneers saved their most damaging attack for the top of the sixth inning. Still only leading by three, Providence blew the game wide open with a six spot, highlighted by a two-RBI double from senior centerfielder Jack Beyl.

Jackson called Beyl, an Embry-Riddle Aeronautical commit, the best centerfielder in Indiana.

Watson knows Jackson didn't find this success overnight, even going as far to say the sophomore lost around 80 pounds between his eighth grade and freshman season. Now, he spends more time than any of the Pioneers in the weight room and puts in extra hours at practices, so much so that Watson occasionally has to cut him off.

"He's gonna go play somewhere," Watson said. "Whoever is gonna pick him up is gonna be lucky."

While many of the Pioneers threw their gloves and hats in the air to celebrate their state championship, Watson playfully threw his son in and out of his arms moments later. Watson has already thrown his glove and hat in the air after winning a state title, doing so as a player when Providence won its first state championship in 2016.

He later helped guide the Pioneers to their second state crown as an assistant coach in 2021, but he wasn't yet a father. After claiming his third state championship with Providence in his third different role, he was able to celebrate with his wife and son by his side.

"For the last few months, we're spending more time with each other than we are with our own families," Watson said. " ... This isn't just a team, this is a family."

Watson said his son, toddler-aged Waylon, motions for a ball or bat every time he comes to a practice or game, before trying his best to hit off a tee. Waylon may just be in the process of learning how to play and speak, but Providence has taught Tre' much more during his 12 years of involvement with the program.

"Providence is a place where I learned to become a man," Watson said. "I learned to respect people and spread the positivity... I'm thankful because my son loves the field, and not just that he loves the field, but he loves to be around the boys."

Waylon watched his father from less than 10 feet away, trying to get his attention by saying one of the only words he knows, 'Da da.' Tre's wife, Jacquie, smiled as she noticed a similar grin growing on the face of her husband while he heard Waylon in the background.

He walked to Jacquie soon after, gave her a kiss and walked back out into the concourse of Victory Field to continue his third state championship celebration in eight years.

"Providence baseball is my heart and soul," Watson said.

Contact Kyle Smedley with comments via email at KSmedley@Gannett.com or via X @KyleSmedley_.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Providence tops Illiana Christian for state title with first no-hitter