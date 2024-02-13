Will Providence host St. John's on Tuesday? Despite the forecast, the game is on, for now

PROVIDENCE — Tuesday night’s men’s basketball game between Providence and St. John’s is expected be played as scheduled.

Barring a last-minute change, the Friars and Red Storm will meet for a 7 p.m. tip at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

Status update on Providence vs. St. John’s men’s basketball game. pic.twitter.com/B58DAN2RoR — Providence MBB (@PCFriarsmbb) February 12, 2024

A forecasted winter storm beginning Tuesday morning prompted Providence officials to issue a statement Monday afternoon. The Friars were waiting on guidance from the state concerning how to proceed with the game, which features the return of St. John’s coach Rick Pitino to one of his former schools. Providence and the Big East would have recommended a postponement to Wednesday night and a time to be determined had Gov. Dan McKee called for a full travel ban on state roads.

“We are waiting on communication from the State of Rhode Island regarding any travel restrictions related to the storm,” Providence’s statement read in part. “Once the travel restrictions have been determined, we will have a decision on the status of the game.”

More: https://governor.ri.gov/press-releases/governor-mckee-announces-tractor-trailer-travel-ban-state-government-closure-ahea

McKee declined to take such a step, issuing a statement Monday evening that limited only tractor-trailers and closed state government on Tuesday. St. John’s arrived early Monday and was in the city well in advance of any approaching snowfall. Game officials were expected to be here in time to make their normal preparations.

More: https://x.com/GovDanMcKee/status/1757179223276425240?s=20

The Friars gradually shifted into athletic department business as usual while Monday progressed. Providence distributed official game notes Monday evening and posted student bus departure times to its social media channels. Friars administration canceled classes for Tuesday, but undergraduates can find transportation to and from the game beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Due to the impending winter storm, Providence College offices will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 13, and all undergraduate, graduate, and SCE classes are cancelled. pic.twitter.com/0uCewk7lBO — Providence College (@ProvidenceCol) February 12, 2024

Friartown, as of now it’s game on for Tuesday at 7 pm vs St. John’s. We have buses confirmed and they will start running at 5:30 pm from Ray Caf. Finish your snow day at the AMP!! pic.twitter.com/FYPQbXFaB8 — Providence MBB (@PCFriarsmbb) February 12, 2024

One source told The Journal it was the Red Storm pushing to avoid a postponement. Inclement weather could limit game attendance, which would reduce the pronounced homecourt advantage enjoyed by Providence in recent seasons. The Friars upended No. 19 Creighton, 91-87, in overtime to capture their last downtown date.

Providence has dropped just five games in its home building since February 2020 and is 4-1 this season against KenPom.com top-50 opponents. The Friars play consecutive home games this week — they'll host lowly DePaul in a scheduled Saturday night tip. St. John’s is just 1-5 in conference road games, including defeats in each of its last four.

More: Grading the state's Division I men's basketball teams; who will make the Big Dance?

There could be real stakes involved in this matchup as it concerns the potential NCAA Tournament field. The most recent projection from Bracket Matrix — which was filed on Saturday — had the Red Storm listed on 65 of the 101 ballots cast. Cincinnati and Seton Hall were the only at-large teams in the field behind St. John’s, and Providence — which was named on 49 brackets — was the first team out of the field.

The Friars will be looking for a split of the season series by holding serve at home. Providence fell into a deep first-half hole and couldn’t find a finishing touch in a 75-73 loss at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 10. The Red Storm sealed a 4-1 start in conference play despite 31 points and 13 rebounds from Devin Carter.

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On X: @BillKoch25

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence will host St. John's as scheduled on Tuesday