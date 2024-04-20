Providence golfer looks to defy odds and make US Open cut

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — On his way to the Quail Hallow Club for the Wells Fargo Championship, a career in golf was the last thing on Colin Salema’s mind.

“You know back then,” Salema recalled. “I just remember going to get some good food.”

But in addition to finding hotdogs that day at the annual PGA golf tournament, Salema also found inspiration.

“I started whacking balls around with my little plastic club and kind of just grew from there,” he said of how his passion for the game got started.

Flash forward more than a decade later and all that hard work has paid off. Now 18 and a senior at Providence High, Salema is one of the top young golfers in North Carolina, finishing as runner-up in last year’s 4A state final.

Sure, winning a state championship before heading off to play at Clemson would be nice, but Salema recently confided a much more ambitious goal for his final high school days.

“It really would be a dream come true to play in the US Open,” he smiles.

Pinehurst No. 2 is one of the most revered courses in the country.

There’s nothing wrong with reaching for the moon, but with more than 10,000 other golfers across the country trying out, the odds are not on his side.

Then again though, history might be. Not only has he played at Pinehurst — the site of this year’s event, as well as the first of potentially two qualifiers — he’s also won there.

“It was the North/South Junior am two years ago,” he recalled. “I use that as a constant reminder, knowing that I have competed against some of the best amateurs in the country.”

You have to love his confidence. It’s a strong weapon to have knowing that only 156 golfers will be lucky enough to play in the event.

Hey, a dreamer’s got to dream.

“Man, it would mean the world,” Salem says. “I know if I can qualify for this event, I have a ligament chance out there.”

And to think, it all started with a snack.

