Providence Friars in the Top 25? Question is, can they stay there

Thinking out loud … while wondering if a New Years’ resolution to keep my cup full of optimism should also include a shot of liquor…

The ultimate measure usually arrives in March. But, yes, being ranked is cool. It’s also a sure sign your program is a winner in the eyes of others. Providence hitting the Associated Press and Coaches’ Poll rankings this week is the third straight season for the program to be "ranked."

Top 25 Friars? Too many get too caught up over the prospect of being ranked. It’s not the only measuring stick for success.

And that hasn’t happened since Dave Gavitt was head coach, in 1975-78. There’s been a lot of good for PC on the court over these years, of course. But consistency on a national level has been fleeting. Another step forward for program culture.

And another step forward this week for junior guard Devin Carter, perhaps on his way to a special kind of year. Carter was named Big East Player of the Week, averaging 23 points per game with two PC wins over then-sixth-ranked Marquette and in overtime over Butler.

Friars guard Devin Carter was named Big East Player of the Week.

But for the Friars to add to their first place, 2-0 start, they’ll need Bryce Hopkins and Corey Floyd to find jump shots currently misfiring, and Ticket Gaines to keep teams loose with his long-range deliveries.

And that defense? Keep it turned up. The Friars are playing it at a historic level, if you believe in the metrics. Even if you don’t, your eyeballs should tell you it keeps you in games when the shots don’t.

That Butler game was fun. And there’s no way Butler is a 10th-place team in the Big East. Credit to Thad Matta for utilizing the transfer portal to find the right additions.

∎Never have the Friars had three straight games at home to open a Big East season in the previous 44 years of league play. But with a win over Seton Hall (8-5, 1-1) on Jan. 3, PC can begin a Big East season with a 3-0 mark for a third straight year.

∎Villanova can’t beat a Big Five team in Philly this year. But they’re assuming their familiar role as a Big East bully once again, tied with PC on top of the early standings.

∎UConn’s Donovan Clingan and his 7-foot-7 wingspan is out of the Huskies’ lineup for a few weeks with a foot tendon injury. Best guess — he’ll find a way back in time to face the Friars in January.

Clingan’s teammate, Alex Karaban, had this to say following Connecticut’s Big East loss to Seton Hall: “We weren’t ready to play and we didn’t show up. If you don’t show up ready to play in the Big East, you get your ass kicked.”

∎Creighton might want to avoid Mountain West teams for a while. Two of their three losses are to Colorado State and UNLV. The MWC also has five teams in the NET Top 40 — more than the Big East has right now (seven in the Top 55).

∎Bryant’s Earl Timberlake scored a triple-double in the Bulldogs’ win over Drexel, which propelled him to a second straight America East Player of the Week honor. It’s the second such feat in the team’s Division I history.

∎Realizing that I’m likely preaching to the choir here — former Friars coach Joe Mullaney is, by every measure, a Hall of Famer. Winning coach. Developed great players. An innovator in the game. Respected by his peers both in college and the pros.

The late coach Mullaney is, once again, on the Basketball Hall of Fame ballot for 2024 as a contributor to the game.

As are former Providence College connections Rick Barnes, Bob Foley, Jim Larranaga and former coach Tim Welsh’s father, Jerry Welsh.

∎X post of the Week, from @OnlyInBOS: “The first game of basketball was played in Springfield, Massachusetts 132 years ago today (Dec. 26). Each team had nine players. The final score after 30 minutes was 1-0. After that day, ball became …life.”

New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers (5) celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders during a game earlier this season.

∎Tanking? You tell Jabrill Peppers, or Christian Barmore, or David Andrews to "lay down" and take a few plays off so maybe the organization can get a higher draft spot or two. Yeah, good luck with that.

It was the NBA of the 1980s that led us in this direction. Remember the Houston Rockets losing "purposely" to gain the top pick and ultimately they grabbed Hakeem Olajuwon? They lost to the Celtics in ’86, anyway. But to keep other teams from allegedly losing purposely, the Draft Lottery was born.

Do the math. Much easier to finagle a dozen or so basketball players into quitting over persuading 53 football players to let their butts be kicked. Am I right?

Bill Belichick doesn’t seem like a tanking type of guy to me. Not a guy who would think twice about wearing a helmet, as a lineman, with a single bar across his helmet as a face mask — which he once did.

∎And who noticed BB giving Bailey Zappe a postgame hug in the locker room after the win at Denver? Is that what’s known as a "bro hug?" Awkward.

∎But that defense deserves a hug for the injuries it has sustained while maintaining a high level of performance, consistently keeping an underachieving offense in the game. Unless you’re one of those “tanking” truthers. Just sayin’.

∎It goes without saying, but I’ll say it anyway. Rodney Harrison is a Pro Football Hall of Famer if there ever was one. Physically strong as a safety, mentally acute, ultracompetitive — sometimes to the point of being considered “dirty.”

All I know is, receivers and backs felt it when he hit them. Harrison was the kind of guy fans of 31 other teams hated. But you loved him on your team. The Chargers and Patriots were most fortunate. He’s in the final 15, and the Class of 2024 will be officially announced during the Super Bowl.

∎The NFL is taking way too much time in crediting, and honoring, the Patriots’ dynastic run of the early 21st century.

∎Not for nothin,’ but did you hear the story last week about Spirit Airlines allowing a 6-year-old child to take the wrong flight, miss his destination — and his grandma — by 160 miles?

Realizing, of course, good customer service in our public sector is slowly moving the way of the dinosaurs. But that’s taking customer (lack of) service to a whole ‘nother level. And they still charged the kid for his carry-on bag.

∎My buddy, “Big E,” says Mrs. E hasn’t told him what his New Years’ resolutions are.

∎Complain and ridicule the college bowls and “bowl season” all you want. Today’s bowls are simply programming plug-ins for the networks in need of “live” programming during a time of the year when we’re all at home — watching television instead of paying attention to crazy Uncle Doug at the dinner table.

But a few of the bowls still have the meaning and intent to which they were founded. Take Texas State, for instance. A former FCS (1-AA) program in San Marcos, Texas, they earned their first-ever bowl bid this year, the First Responders Bowl in Dallas. Won it over Rice. Stormed the field afterward, too. A nice reward for an 8-5 season.

Texas State Bobcats head coach GJ Kinne holds up the trophy after his team defeated the Rice Owls at Gerald J Ford Stadium.

But the best part — their fans drank the stadium dry of all alcohol by the start of the third quarter. And there were more fans in attendance at SMU’s home stadium than attended ANY SMU home game this past year (25,000-plus) …and SMU is headed to the ACC.

∎Speaking of the ACC, Florida State last week sued the league to attempt a withdrawal from the conference’s Grant of Rights that has (seemingly) bound the membership together until 2036; $44 million per year in media rights money isn’t enough for the Seminoles, at least not compared to competitors (and neighbors) in the SEC and Big Ten.

That withdrawal could cost FSU more than $500 million upfront. But what is winning really worth? Should Seminole greed be rewarded here, you can expect Clemson, North Carolina and probably Miami to follow suit, literally, which could signal a Pac-12-like implosion of the once-revered Atlantic Coast Conference.

Which once had its foot on the collective throat of the Big East. How ‘bout them apples, Mike Krzyzewski? Jim Boeheim? History be damned. And be afraid, Boston College. You may be about to reap what you sewed at the start of this mess.

∎Was that football being played at Fenway Park this week? Or maybe irony, perhaps.

BC played the aforementioned SMU, a program once so dirty they received the NCAA’s one and (so far) only death penalty. And one of BC’s best linemen, Christian Mahogany, opted out of playing in the game as one of the NFL’s top offensive guard prospects.

Just a business decision? Or did he quit? Can you do both?

∎Speaking of Fenway, still waiting for the Red Sox to show us what “full throttle” this off season means to them? Yeah, me, too.

∎Checking out the NBA post-Christmas? Forget Detroit, where the one-time championship-caliber Pistons lost their 27th straight game this week, setting a league record for most consecutive losses in a single season. (And they lost again on Thursday in Boston.)

∎2023 in review: Can we sum it up with simple dollar $ign$? Conference realignment for, ostensibly, more $$$. NIL (college players earning $$$) and the transfer portal (college athletes leaving for more $$$ opportunities in many cases). Media companies (including ESPN) attempting to save $$$ — some of that going to schools and conferences — by laying off more than 20,000 employees during the year.

The rise of women’s sports did generate more $$$. But the historical fall of the Pac-12 also happened because schools went looking for more $$$ elsewhere.

The Red Sox won’t spend it. The Patriots didn’t spend enough of it. A record-setting Bruins team missed out on more of it. The Celtics — did spend it but haven’t won anything to show for it, yet.

$o, let’$ do it all over again?

