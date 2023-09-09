Advertisement

New Providence football clobbers Roselle on the road

Josh Rosenfeld
·1 min read

Quarterback TJ Munn ran for one touchdown and fellow quarterback Jackson Zarinko threw for another as visiting New Providence defeated Roselle, 24-14, on Friday.

The Pioneers (2-1) swiftly marched 59 yards in six plays on the game’s opening drive with Ben Gullo’s nine-yard run providing a 7-0 lead three minutes into the contest.

Zarinko connected with Jack Verbaro for an 11-yard screen pass that extended the margin to 14-0 with 3:36 left in the half.

Munn’s 40-yard scamper down the left sideline made it 21-0 with 8:19 remaining in the third quarter.

Roselle’s Ajani Phillips, the game’s leading rusher with 155 yards on 30 carries, got the Rams (0-2) on the board with a three-yard jaunt with 14 seconds left in the third quarter.

Verbaro lifted New Providence’s cushion to 24-7 midway through the fourth quarter, before Phillips advanced Roselle to the red zone where quarterback Nasir Baker finished with a 1-yard sneak for the final score with three minutes to play.

This story will be updated. Check back for more.

SCOREBOARD: Football live scoreboard, Big Central Conference coverage links: Week 2

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Big Central Football Player of the Week: Union's Kordal Hinton wins Week 1 award

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: New Providence football beats Roselle 2023 TJ Munn Jack Verbaro