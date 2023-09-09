New Providence football clobbers Roselle on the road

Quarterback TJ Munn ran for one touchdown and fellow quarterback Jackson Zarinko threw for another as visiting New Providence defeated Roselle, 24-14, on Friday.

The Pioneers (2-1) swiftly marched 59 yards in six plays on the game’s opening drive with Ben Gullo’s nine-yard run providing a 7-0 lead three minutes into the contest.

Zarinko connected with Jack Verbaro for an 11-yard screen pass that extended the margin to 14-0 with 3:36 left in the half.

Munn’s 40-yard scamper down the left sideline made it 21-0 with 8:19 remaining in the third quarter.

Roselle’s Ajani Phillips, the game’s leading rusher with 155 yards on 30 carries, got the Rams (0-2) on the board with a three-yard jaunt with 14 seconds left in the third quarter.

Verbaro lifted New Providence’s cushion to 24-7 midway through the fourth quarter, before Phillips advanced Roselle to the red zone where quarterback Nasir Baker finished with a 1-yard sneak for the final score with three minutes to play.

