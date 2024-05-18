Providence Day girls’ soccer tops Charlotte Latin, earns NCISAA state title

Jaida McGrew scored three goals Saturday in her final match for Providence Day, leading the Chargers to a 3-1 victory over Charlotte Latin for the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association’s 4A state championship.

It was the sixth state title at Providence Day for coach Dan Dudley, who is in his 12th year at the school.

The Chargers (24-1-1) entered the match as the nation’s second-ranked girls’ high school soccer team.

Charlotte Latin (20-3), ranked 11th nationally, suffered all of its losses to Providence Day. The Hawks rallied from a 1-0 deficit a year ago and beat Providence Day 2-1 for the 4A state crown.

McGrew opened the scoring in the 18th minute, beating two defenders and connecting from 15 yards into the upper-left corner of the net.

McGrew’s second goal, at 17:28 of the second half, came a little more than two minutes after Charlotte Latin’s Eleanor Fisher had tied the match. Once again, McGrew split two defenders and scored from about 18 yards.

She got the final goal on a breakaway with 2:06 remaining.

“Jaida was just great in her final match here,” Dudley said. “She beat defenders and got off some really nice shots.”

McGrew, a junior, is a member of the U.S. Under-17 National team. She plans to play with the U.S. team during the summer and next fall, be home-schooled in the fall, and then begin classes next January at Florida State, where she plans to play soccer.

“They are a very good team and came at us with everything,” Dudley said. “We stood up to that attack. I thought our team was brave today.”