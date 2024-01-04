Providence College basketball star Bryce Hopkins is done for the season

The Providence Friars men's basketball team and its fans got the news they were hoping not to hear this morning.

Bryce Hopkins is done for the season.

"We all feel for Bryce and his family in this difficult time," Providence coach Kim English said. "We will be with him throughout this process to help him comeback stronger than ever. We ask that all of Friartown keeps Bryce and his family in your thoughts and prayers."

More: Providence basketball might have lost more than the game on Wednesday. What happened?

Providence Friars forward Bryce Hopkins (23) is helped by staff after getting injured during the second half against Seton Hall.

The school confirmed that Hopkins suffered a season-ending injury on his left knee (torn ACL) during Wednesday's loss to Seton Hall.

Providence’s star forward left Wednesday night’s game with 14:59 to play in the second half. He had averaged 15.5 points and 8.6 rebounds in 13 games this season.

Bryce Hopkins (left knee) helped off the floor earlier.



Hoping it's less serious than it looked. Thoughts with him. #pcbb pic.twitter.com/4egbjs5AVI — Bill Koch (@BillKoch25) January 4, 2024

Friars forward Bryce Hopkins (23) is helped to the locker room during the second half against the Seton Hall.

Hopkins arrived as a transfer from Kentucky prior to the 2022-23 season and immediately announced his presence as a standout. He was a first-team all-conference selection while averaging 15.8 points and 8.3 rebounds through 33 games. He submitted his most dominant effort in a double-overtime home win over Marquette, racking up 29 points and 23 rebounds — the first 20-20 game for the Friars since Greedy Peterson powered his way to one against Rutgers in January 2010.

Hopkins has started all 47 of his games with Providence since leaving the Wildcats, including an NCAA Tournament contest against his former school in March. Corey Floyd Jr. played 12 of his 19 minutes in the second half Wednesday as the Friars went to a smaller lineup with Hopkins unavailable.

Providence is set to play four of its next five games on the road, including Saturday afternoon’s matchup at Creighton.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence basketball star Bryce Hopkins done for the season