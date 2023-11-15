It was Providence basketball's toughest test to date. How did Friars do vs. Wisconsin?

PROVIDENCE — So much for the idea of the Gavitt Games providing a test.

Providence never let Wisconsin breathe in this series pitting the Big East against the Big Ten. The Friars enjoyed an 18-point lead midway through the first half that was never threatened.

Providence guard Devin Carter, who had a game-high 21 points, gets off a shot against Wisconsin during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Badgers coach Greg Gard didn’t mince words following a 72-59 defeat that flattered the visitors. They trailed by 25 deep into the second half before a closing run that was ultimately meaningless.

“They kicked our (backside),” Gard said. “We’ll see how we respond to it.

“They played hard. We didn’t play hard enough all the time. And it showed.”

Providence handled this step up in class from Columbia and Milwaukee about as well as could be expected, and it started in the opening minutes. The Friars held advantages of 7-0, 16-7 and 27-9 while smothering Wisconsin from the tip.

Friars head coach Kim English calls in a play during Tuesday night's game against the Badgers.

“We knew they would have some extra fire and fight coming into tonight’s game,” Providence coach Kim English said. “I wanted our group to exceed that and take the fight to them. I thought they did that tremendously well, especially defensively.”

The Badgers were coming off a home loss to Tennessee while Providence eased past the Panthers over the weekend. Those contrasting results created a scenario that had English’s attention, but the announced 12,069 fans at Amica Mutual Pavilion weren’t having it. They helped make Wisconsin uncomfortable early and often while the Friars geared for a weekend trip to the Bahamas.

“Today was one of our best days of having shared purpose,” Providence guard Jayden Pierre said. “It was good to see how we could come together and play against a quality opponent.”

Here are a few notes on how Providence geared for a Friday showdown with Kansas State.

Providence forward Josh Oduro (13) leaps for a rebound during the second half of the game against Wisconsin on Tuesday night at the AMP.

The Friars sizzled from deep early

Providence started 6-for-8 from 3-point range, with Pierre knocking down a pair to hand his team a commanding lead with 9:24 left. The Friars connected on just two more the rest of the way but still finished 8-for-18 overall.

“It’s about the process,” English said. “It’s about our shot quality. And we’re taking really good shots.”

That was an improvement from the two opening victories. Providence entered the night at just 29.6% from deep, a problem if they don’t dial in while employing English’s perimeter philosophy. Pierre was a perfect 3-for-3 in this game while Devin Carter went 3-for-5. He's attempting to improve from just 29.9% beyond the arc last season.

“I’ve worked on it every summer since I’ve been in college and high school,” Carter said. “I feel like it’s more of a confidence thing now.”

Providence forward Bryce Hopkins (23) battles Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn for the ball during the second half on Tuesday.

Defensive intensity set an early tone

The Friars (3-0) held the Badgers (1-2) to just 25% shooting and two assists in the first half. Wisconsin was 1-for-10 from beyond the arc and buried in a 37-21 hole at the break.

“I thought our defense executed our game plan,” English said. “(Assistant coach Dennis) Felton did a really good job diving into these guys deep into the preseason. We actually guarded some of their actions in practice months ago and our guys didn’t even know it.”

St. John’s transfer AJ Storr was the lone Wisconsin player in double figures until John Blackwell’s bucket with 1:37 to play. Storr finished with a game-high 22 points while Blackwell added 11. Their teammates managed just nine field goals and shot 25.7% from the field.

“I thought they had done some nice things on film watching against Columbia and Milwaukee,” Gard said. “It’s our performance that I’m less happy with.”

Providence played this game in 67 possessions, something outside the comfort zone for the Badgers, according to KenPom.com information dating to the 1996-97 season.

Friars forward Rafael Castro (30) tries to defend a shot by Wisconsin Badgers guard Max Klesmit (11) on Tuesday night.

Wisconsin traditionally plays games between 57 and 66 possessions. Its highest finish in adjusted tempo over that 26-year span was 171st — that’s barely middle of the pack nationally. The Friars had it in mind to push pace whenever possible.

“We thought they were very vulnerable to that,” Carter said. “That’s where that came from.”

Providence netted all eight fast-break points in the game. The Friars were plus-9 from 3-point range and actually finished plus-4 in the paint against a bigger lineup. Carter led them with 21 points while Bryce Hopkins added 16.

“It was good to see the ball go in tonight,” Pierre said. “We put a lot of work in shooting the ball every day.”

Watching from the sideline

Eli DeLaurier (left ankle) didn’t dress for Providence in this one.

The reserve freshman forward was in a walking boot while his teammates went through pregame. DeLaurier sat on the bench with Justyn Fernandez (knee), who’s in the midst of a long-term rehab program. English said DeLaurier is week-to-week going forward.

“He’s still rehabbing,” English said. “His ankle is pretty bruised. He got a good twist in practice.”

DeLaurier and Fernandez had some noteworthy company behind the home bench during this one. The Friars hosted several recruits in the front row — 2025 point guard Mikel Brown Jr. and 2025 wing Jaylen Harrell were among them. Brown is a top-20 player in his class prepping at Overtime Elite while Harrell is a Massachusetts native attending CATS Academy in Boston.

Friars forward Bryce Hopkins brings the ball up the court during the first half of Tuesday's game against Wisconsin.

Providence also left credentials for more than a dozen NBA scouts and ESPN golf analyst Andy North, a Badgers alum. The Nets, Spurs, Thunder, Jazz, Nuggets, Wizards, Timberwolves, Rockets, Clippers, Knicks, Heat and Celtics were all represented, with Denver sending two members of its front office and Boston expected to bring four.

Providence mayor Brett Smiley also attended the game, watching from a ticketed seat just off the floor.

WISCONSIN (59): Crowl 1-5 2-2 4, Wahl 3-9 0-0 6, Hepburn 2-10 4-4 8, Klesmit 0-2 0-0 0, Storr 7-17 6-6 22, Blackwell 5-10 0-0 11, Gilmore 1-2 0-0 2, Lindsey 0-1 0-0 0, Essegian 0-3 0-0 0, Winter 1-2 0-0 3, Ilver 1-1 0-0 3, Haertle 0-0 0-0 0, McGee 0-0 0-0 0; totals 21-62 12-12 59. PROVIDENCE (72): Oduro 6-6 1-2 13, Hopkins 5-12 5-6 16, Carter 6-8 6-9 21, Gaines 1-3 3-4 5, Pierre 5-7 0-0 13, Dual 1-3 0-2 3, Floyd 0-1 0-0 0, Castro 0-0 0-2 0, Barron 0-0 0-0 0, Santoro 0-1 1-2 1; totals 24-41 16-27 72.

Halftime — Providence 37-21. 3-point goals — Wisconsin 5-20 (Storr 2-6, Ilver 1-1, Winter 1-1, Blackwell 1-3, Crowl 0-1, Essegian 0-1, Gilmore 0-1, Klesmit 0-1, Wahl 0-2, Hepburn 0-3), Providence 8-18 (Pierre 3-3, Carter 3-5, Dual 1-2, Hopkins 1-4, Floyd 0-1, Santoro 0-1, Gaines 0-2). Rebounds — Wisconsin 29 (Crowl 6), Providence 29 (Carter 8). Assists — Wisconsin 6 (Crowl 2), Providence 11 (Oduro 4). Total fouls — Wisconsin 23, Providence 16. Records — Wisconsin 1-2, Providence 3-0. A — 12,069 (12,410).

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence basketball beats Wisconsin Badgers, 72-59,on Tuesday