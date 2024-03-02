Providence basketball's path to March Madness took turn for the worse Saturday. Here's why

PROVIDENCE — Fans were left standing for the wrong reason on Saturday afternoon at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

That’s been the recent tradition until Providence College scores its first field goal in a half. It took nearly five minutes of game time in the second half for the Friars to get on the board, and Villanova used that barren spell to build an insurmountable lead.

This bubble game to help secure an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament went to the Wildcats. Providence lacked answers on offense and couldn’t muster the necessary defensive stops in a 71-60 defeat, one that dealt a serious blow to its chances of reaching March Madness.

Friars forward Rich Barron (10) defends against Villanova guard Mark Armstrong (2) during the second half at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Saturday.

Justin Moore stuck in the dagger with a corner 3-pointer as Villanova buried a final clutch shot in a two-possession game. More than a few in this sellout crowd of 12,525 fans started heading for the exits with 1:53 to play, and the reason for their frustration was clear. The Friars entered this game at the projected back end of the 68-team field and they're likely to slide out of it now, and the road back won’t be as straightforward.

“One team improved their NCAA Tournament resumé,” Providence coach Kim English said. “We have a road game at Georgetown on Tuesday night and then we have a home game against the best team in the country (Connecticut) on Saturday. The long view is one team took advantage of the opportunity.”

Providence likely needs a two-game sweep of the Hoyas and Huskies if it wants to clear up its postseason future ahead of the Big East Tournament. The other alternative involves a desperate deep run at Madison Square Garden — a semifinal berth in that loaded field might not be enough to avoid omission on Selection Sunday.

“Our goal has always been to be the best by the end,” Villanova coach Kyle Neptune said. “I think we’re kind of trending that way.”

The Friars missed their first seven shots from the field and mixed in a turnover to start the second half. Devin Carter’s putback with 14:57 to play finally broke the ice, but Villanova had already taken the lead for keeps. Brendan Hausen’s 3-pointer from the left wing made it a 52-39 game, and Providence used another timeout on the wrong end of an 18-2 run.

Providence forward Josh Oduro (13) shoots over a Villanova player during the second half on Saturday. PC lost, 71-60.

“We got the ball right inside the first possession,” English said. “Josh (Oduro) missed a shot he usually makes. Then you start to feel the pressure a little bit.”

Justin Moore’s 3-pointer from the right corner capped the Wildcats lead at 59-44 before the Friars pushed back. Tyler Burton answered a 7-0 run with a 3-pointer from the left corner and Moore turned the lights out after Providence cut the deficit to 66-60, nailing a jumper from in front of the visiting bench.

“Sharing the ball and stepping into it confidently,” Moore said. “We know that, if we miss, we can go back and get another stop.”

Friars head coach Kim English reacts to game action during the second half against Villanova on Saturday.

The Friars (18-11, 9-9 Big East) haven’t enjoyed that luxury since Bryce Hopkins suffered his season-ending left knee injury. Per KenPom.com, Providence allowed 1.00 points per possession only once in the 14 games with the junior forward. Saturday's game marked the 12th time in the last 15 in which the Friars allowed at least 1.00. The Wildcats (17-12, 10-8) sliced them for 1.16, including 7-for-10 shooting from 3-point range in the second half.

“If losing Bryce has anything to do with that adjustment, that helps,” English said. “We lost 6-8 — a great defender. Size, rebounding on the wing.

“We’ve had to change some things. I don’t think much.”

Bracket Matrix listed conference rival Seton Hall, Providence and Wake Forest as its last three teams in the NCAA field as of Saturday morning. Colorado, St. John’s, Utah and Villanova were the first four out. It would be difficult to make a head-to-head argument for the Friars after suffering a second season sweep against the Wildcats in three years.

“We knew it was going to be a battle,” English said. “Give Villanova a ton of credit.”

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On X: @BillKoch25

Friars forward Josh Oduro (13) shoots against Wildcats guard Hakim Hart in the first half on Saturday.

VILLANOVA (71): Burton 2-2 2-2 7, Dixon 4-12 2-2 11, Armstrong 4-10 2-2 10, Bamba 2-4 1-1 6, Moore 5-10 1-2 15, Hart 2-3 0-0 5, Hausen 3-3 0-0 9, Longino 2-4 0-0 6, Ware 1-1 0-0 2; totals 25-49 8-9 71. PROVIDENCE (60): Oduro 6-14 4-5 16, Barron 3-7 0-0 9, Carter 5-13 2-3 13, Gaines 3-5 2-2 11, Pierre 1-5 0-0 3, Dual 2-5 0-0 6, Floyd 0-2 0-0 0, Castro 1-1 0-0 2; totals 21-52 8-10 60.

Halftime — Providence 37-34. 3-point goals — Villanova 13-23 (Moore 4-6, Hausen 3-3, Longino 2-2, Burton 1-1, Hart 1-2, Bamba 1-3, Dixon 1-5, Armstrong 0-1), Providence 10-30 (Gaines 3-5, Barron 3-7, Dual 2-4, Pierre 1-4, Carter 1-6, Floyd 0-1, Oduro 0-3). Rebounds — Villanova 24 (Burton 5), Providence 26 (Oduro, Carter 9). Assists — Villanova 14 (Armstrong 5), Providence 11 (Barron, Pierre 3). Total fouls — Villanova 14, Providence 13. A — 12,525 (12,410).

