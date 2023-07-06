Providence basketball's Alyn Breed, suspended from team, looks to transfer

Alyn Breed has entered the transfer portal.

A source confirmed to The Journal that the point guard is expected to leave Providence after three seasons. Breed remains suspended indefinitely by the Friars after an April arrest on multiple domestic charges. His legal case is pending in Providence District Court.

Breed appeared in all but one of 33 games last season for the Friars, making nine starts. He averaged 4.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and ranked fourth on the team with 25 steals. Breed scored in double digits four times, including a season-high 14 points in a home victory against St. John’s.

Providence police arrested Breed after authorities said he broke into his former girlfriend's apartment, robbed her of her cell phone and vandalized a bouquet of flowers. He faces charges of domestic vandalism, breaking and entering and robbery for allegedly taking the cell phone.

The woman told investigators later that she discovered her phone with a friend and believes the police misinterpreted her initial report, according to her lawyer, Stefanie Murphy.

The police report referenced a firearm allegedly being involved in the incident but Breed was never charged with a gun offense.

“There was no gun. There was never a gun,” said William Lynch, Breed’s lawyer.

He said the allegations are expected go to a grand jury on Monday, but that the case has left Breed in “limbo” and contributed to his decision to leave Providence to get a “clean start” at another school.

“Alyn and his family, in light of these false charges, doesn’t feel safe or satisfied with how he’s been treated in Rhode Island,” Lynch said.

A spokesman for Attorney General Peter F. Neronha did not respond immediately to an inquiry about the status of the case.

Breed carved out a steady reserve role as a sophomore. He played in all 33 games for Providence’s first Sweet 16 team in 25 years, including double-digit minutes in a pair of NCAA Tournament games. Breed scored seven points late in a 99-92 triple-overtime home victory against Xavier, including some clutch free throws to ice the result.

Breed was pressed into a starting role as a freshman after Jared Bynum suffered a groin injury at the outset of Big East play. His best performance came in a loss at Villanova, as Breed totaled a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Breed added 10 points, five rebounds and five assists in a road defeat at Georgetown.

Breed is a Georgia native who selected the Friars ahead of DePaul and Alabama-Birmingham. He played for suburban Atlanta power McEachern High before taking a prep year at IMG Academy. Breed was part of a recruiting class that also included Greg Gantt and Jyare Davis, who transferred to North Carolina State and Delaware, respectively.

Providence now has an open scholarship for the upcoming 2023-24 season, and its backcourt mix continues to come into focus. Jayden Pierre appears to have a clear path toward a starting point guard role as a sophomore. Devin Carter will return for a second season as the expected starter at shooting guard.

Competition for perimeter minutes should come largely from new faces. Corey Floyd Jr. played in 29 games off the bench last season and can operate in the second or third guard role. George Mason transfers Ticket Gaines and Justyn Fernandez, four-star freshman Garwey Dual and three-star freshman Rich Barron give the Friars additional options in the backcourt.

Providence started its 2024 class with a commitment from Daquan Davis, a point guard from Baltimore. He attended NBPA Top 100 Camp last week in Orlando and played a key role for Denver, which captured the 10-team tournament. Davis averaged 15.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 32.0 minutes through seven games.

The Friars remain active with several backcourt prospects in both 2024 and 2025. They’re finalists for Maryland point guard Del Jones, who cut his list to Providence, Tennessee, West Virginia, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas A&M, Clemson and Arizona State in late May. Shooting guards VJ Edgecombe, Isaiah Elohim and Rakease Passmore — all highly rated 2024 prospects — are among the most recent Friars targets who have been offered scholarships.

