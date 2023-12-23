Providence basketball wins a thriller at home; how it defeated Butler in overtime

PROVIDENCE — Christmas. An upcoming bye in the Big East schedule.

Providence can fully enjoy those occasions now after rescuing victory from the jaws of defeat on Saturday afternoon.

Ticket Gaines drilled a late tying 3-pointer. Devin Carter took command in overtime. The Friars could be rolling into the national rankings by Monday morning after what turned out to be an escape from Butler at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Gaines pulled the hosts even with 2.1 seconds left and Carter netted 10 of his game-high 24 points in the extra period. Providence battled to an 85-75 victory against the Bulldogs and extended what has the makings of another NCAA Tournament run downtown.

Ticket Gaines saves Providence with this late 3. #pcbb pic.twitter.com/6MOtid3vHp — Bill Koch (@BillKoch25) December 23, 2023

Providence forward Josh Oduro, left, defends against Butler guard Jahmyl Telfort during overtime on Saturday at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

“Once you get to league play, just win,” Providence coach Kim English said. “Just win. And all that stuff will take care of itself.”

The Friars sieved off an early 15-0 start and looked in deep trouble when DJ Davis knocked down a pair of free throws with 9.7 seconds left. Butler held a 69-66 lead but failed to execute defensively — Bulldogs coach Thad Matta wanted a foul that would have sent Providence to the line for two free throws. Jayden Pierre curled along the baseline and found Gaines for the tying jumper from the left wing instead.

“We got the play call from coach,” Gaines said. “Opportunity presented itself and we were able to run it.”

More: Here's how Providence basketball opened its Big East season in style vs. No. 6 Marquette

More: Real college hoops passion on full display this week at the AMP in Providence

More: Brown men's basketball falls way behind against Siena but roars back; Who led the charge?

The roar from the announced 11,602 fans on hand carried the Friars into the extra five minutes. Carter rimmed home a deep 3-pointer from out high and stepped into another from the left wing. Providence opened an 81-73 lead with 1:54 left and Butler’s chance at a road victory was suddenly up in smoke.

Providence guard Corey Floyd Jr. (14) goes in for a layup against Butler during the first half of Saturday's Big East game at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The Friars won, 85-75, in overtime.

“It gave us a sense of new life,” Pierre said. “Throughout the game we kind of settled down. We weren’t playing with the same intensity.”

The Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) didn’t arrive in town until early Saturday morning. Travel troubles postponed their shootaround until about 90 minutes before tip-off. Butler missed its first 13 attempts from the field and didn’t record its first bucket until Davis knocked in a jumper with 14:57 to play in the first half.

The Friars (11-2, 2-0) looked set for a cruise to the finish. It was anything but, The Bulldogs took a late 67-64 lead when Davis drove hard down the right for a three-point play. Josh Oduro’s spinning jumper seemed to come too deep into the ensuing possession, but Providence had one last swing to take in regulation.

“The team that has the best mindset going into overtime usually has the most success,” English said. “Overtime for one team is usually a disappointment. Overtime for another team is usually new life.”

Carter led four Friars in double figures. Oduro finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds, good for his second double-double of the season. Gaines added 17 points on 5-for-12 shooting from deep and Bryce Hopkins chipped in with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

More: This was not the kind of history Rhode Island men's basketball was looking to make

More: Earl Timberlake and Bryant basketball give 700 schoolchildren plenty of reasons to cheer

Friars forward Bryce Hopkins (23) goes in for a jam against a Bulldogs defender during Saturday's game at the AMP.

Providence is idle until a Jan. 3 home meeting with Seton Hall. The Friars will scatter for the holiday and return to prepare for the Pirates as one of the league leaders in the standings. It might seem an inopportune time for a break — Providence is riding its second four-game winning streak of the season and has a chance for a third consecutive 3-0 start in conference play.

“We get some time with our families,” Gaines said. “That’s always good. But we definitely want to keep this momentum going.”

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On X: @BillKoch25

Devin Carter, who led the Friars with 24 points, goes in for a shot against the Bulldogs during Saturday's game.

BUTLER (75): Telfort 4-16 0-1 8, Thomas 1-3 1-3 3, Alexander 2-8 2-4 6, Davis 7-16 6-6 22, Brooks 8-17 2-2 20, Moore 6-9 0-1 14, Screen 1-4 0-3 2, Bizjack 0-0 0-0 0, Kapke 0-1 0-0 0; totals 29-74 11-20 75. PROVIDENCE (85): Oduro 8-14 2-4 19, Hopkins 5-14 2-7 12, Carter 8-15 4-4 24, Gaines 6-13 0-0 17, Pierre 2-6 2-2 8, Dual 1-2 1-1 3, Floyd 0-2 0-0 0, Castro 0-0 2-4 2. Totals 30-66 13-22 85.

Halftime — Providence 37-33. 3-point goals — Butler 6-18 (Moore 2-2, Brooks 2-5, Davis 2-7, Kapke 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Telfort 0-2), Providence 12-33 (Gaines 5-12, Carter 4-9, Pierre 2-4, Oduro 1-2, Floyd 0-1, Hopkins 0-5). Rebounds — Butler 41 (Alexander 10), Providence 47 (Oduro 14). Assists — Butler 6 (Telfort, Alexander, Davis 2), Providence 17 (Oduro, Pierre 6). Total foul — Butler 19, Providence 18. Records — Butler 10-3, Providence 11-2. A — 11,602 (12,410).

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Devin Carter nets 24 points in Providence basketball's OT win over Butler