Providence basketball traveled to Oklahoma to face the 19th-ranked Sooners; who finished on top

NORMAN, Okla. — Javian McCollum scored 19 points and Milos Uzan added 17 points and 12 rebounds as No. 19 Oklahoma limited Providence to 20 second-half points in a 72-51 win on Tuesday night.

The Sooners (8-0) scored 40 points in the paint, forced 15 turnovers and out-rebounded the Friars, 40-23.

Oklahoma guard Javian McCollum drives for a layup in front of Providence guard Devin Carter (22) during the second half of Tuesday night's game.

McCollum scored 13 in the first half to lift the Sooners to a 35-31 halftime lead over the Friars (7-2). Providence pulled ahead, 41-40, early in the second half before the Sooners outscored the Friars, 32-10, over the next 14 minutes.

Devin Carter scored 17 points and Josh Oduro added 15 for Providence, which shot 40% from the field for the game but 33% after halftime, connecting on 9-of-27 shots.

Oklahoma scored the game’s first 12 points but the Friars cut the lead to 12-11 on three 3-point shots and a pair of free throws by Carter, who led Providence with 13 points in the first half.

The Sooners, behind two 3-pointers from McCollum, went on an 8-0 run to extend the lead to 20-11.

Bryce Hopkins, the Friars’ leading scorer, got into the act with a contested layup and a dunk to pull Providence to within 23-18 with 7:22 left. Hopkins was only 4-for-11 and finished with eight points.

Providence guard Devin Carter gets off a shot against Oklahoma forward Sam Godwin during the first half of Tuesday night's game.

Carter also showed his defensive ability, blocking a layup attempt and a 3-point shot attempt on successive Oklahoma possessions.

The Sooners climbed six spots to No. 19 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll after defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff last week in front of a record number of students inside McCasland Field House.

Coach Porter Moser called on the students to return to Lloyd Noble Center, a larger venue, for Tuesday's game.

Oklahoma had lost four previous Big East-Big 12 Battle games prior to Tuesday night’s contest.

Up next

Oklahoma plays Arkansas in the Crimson and Cardinal Classic in Tulsa at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Providence hosts Brown at noon on Sunday.

PROVIDENCE (51): Oduro 7-11 1-1 15, Hopkins 4-11 0-0 8, Carter 5-11 3-5 17, Gaines 0-2 0-0 0, Pierre 1-7 0-0 2, Floyd 1-2 0-0 2, Barron 3-5 0-0 7, Dual 0-3 0-0 0, Castro 0-0 0-0 0; totals 21-52 4-6 51. OKLAHOMA (72): Godwin 5-6 2-2 12, Moore 1-3 0-0 2, McCollum 7-16 2-2 19, Oweh 4-7 3-3 13, Uzan 8-12 1-1 17, Darthard 0-4 0-0 0, Hugley 2-8 2-3 6, Soares 1-4 0-0 3; totals 28-60 10-11 72.

Halftime — Oklahoma 35-31. 3-point goals — Providence 5-23 (Carter 4-9, Barron 1-3, Gaines 0-2, Oduro 0-2, Pierre 0-3, Hopkins 0-4), Oklahoma 6-19 (McCollum 3-7, Oweh 2-4, Soares 1-3, Moore 0-1, Darthard 0-2, Hugley 0-2). Fouled Out — Pierre. Rebounds — Providence 23 (Oduro 6), Oklahoma 33 (Uzan 12). Assists — Providence 10 (Oduro 5), Oklahoma 9 (McCollum 4). Total fouls — Providence 13, Oklahoma 14. Records — Providence 7-2, Oklahoma 8-0.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence comes up short in the second half and loses its second game of the season