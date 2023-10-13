Providence basketball ramps up for season with 3 events

PROVIDENCE — A debut on his radio show. All 30 NBA teams represented at the school’s first pro day. The annual Mal Brown Scrimmage downtown.

It’s a busy week for Providence men’s basketball coach Kim English. The season opener for 2023-24 might not be until early next month, but the Friars are already approaching full speed.

The last of those three events tips Saturday afternoon at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Providence will play multiple periods up to seven minutes each, with English breaking up his roster into two teams. Start time is set for 4 p.m.

“It’s practice for us,” English said. “Some skills and drills to get started, and then we’ll scrimmage.”

The Friars are a few weeks removed from their August tour of Spain. Providence notched three victories against local competition and sought to set a rotation for the upcoming season. A late tweak to the roster changed the group over the last month — freshman forward Eli DeLaurier committed, reclassified and enrolled after graduate forward Will McNair Jr. hit the transfer portal and landed at Kansas State.

“Eli’s been a blessing,” English said. “He’s been a blessing in disguise. He’s well beyond his years for a freshman.”

Tuesday’s afternoon practice downtown and English’s following appearance at Union Station included mostly familiar faces. Corey Floyd Jr. and Jayden Pierre were guests on the air along with play-by-play voice John Rooke and their new coach. Bryce Hopkins, Devin Carter and Rafael Castro should all be mainstays along with George Mason transfers Ticket Gaines and Josh Oduro.

“They love one another,” English said. “If we can find love in one another, [jelling won’t take] long.

“I am so fortunate — we are so fortunate — that the George Mason guys decided to come here with us. They’ve been incredible helping bridge the gap between their teammates and us. Those guys, the returners, they don’t have to figure us out on their own. They have teammates.”

Gaines and Oduro followed English from the Patriots when he was tabbed to replace Ed Cooley. They’ll be among the contenders to start that Nov. 6 meeting against Columbia. Oduro was a two-time all-conference selection in the Atlantic 10 and Gaines began his career as a high-major recruit at Tennessee.

“Player-led teams are better than coach-led teams eight out of the seven days a week,” English said. “Upping our leadership, upping our shared purpose and responsibility — it's a challenge. It’s what we focus on. It’s our mission.”

Hopkins and freshman guard Garwey Dual would have generated the most chatter ahead of Thursday’s closed event on campus at the Ruane Development Center. Both have appeared in some mock drafts ahead of the 2024 edition, with Hopkins coming off a breakout season in the Big East and Dual entering as a consensus top-50 recruit. Carter could also play his way into an NBA opportunity thanks to his defensive ability on the perimeter.

“Every day in practice, we hook it up,” English said. “We compete. We go up and down. The guys are making decisions and reads and playing together.”

Justyn Fernandez (knee) has yet to be cleared while working his way back from injury. Rich Barron (shoulder) should be available after sitting out the overseas trip due to a minor injury suffered in practice. Donovan Santoro will join his fellow freshmen in an exhibition that will cost $10 per ticket for the general public or $5 for Providence students.

The Friars will open the doors for a clinic with the women’s team at 2:45 p.m. All children ages 12 and under who purchase a ticket may attend. Autographs with the women’s team will follow the clinic — the men’s team will sign following the scrimmage.

All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

