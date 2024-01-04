Providence basketball might have lost more than the game on Wednesday. What happened?

PROVIDENCE — Bryce Hopkins will undergo medical testing Thursday to determine the severity of his left knee injury.

Providence’s star forward exited Wednesday night’s game against Seton Hall with 14:59 to play in the second half. He’s scheduled for an MRI in the wake of a 61-57 loss to the Pirates at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Providence College forward Bryce Hopkins is helped to the locker room after he suffered an apparent left knee injury during the second half of the game against Seton Hall on Wednesday night at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Hopkins threw a pass ahead to Devin Carter on the fast break before crumpling to the floor near midcourt. He immediately grabbed for the front of his left knee and could be heard screaming in pain over the suddenly hushed crowd of 11,458 fans. Friars coach Kim English and athletic trainer Chris Hagemann tended to Hopkins on the floor before he was helped to the home locker room.

“Our prayers are with Bryce and his family tonight,” English said after the game. “Hoping for good news. Tomorrow we’ll get scans and see pictures of everything.”

Hopkins put little if any weight on his left leg and didn’t return to the bench at any point. Providence trailed by a 37-31 count when he exited and eventually took the lead before yielding down the stretch. Josh Oduro’s missed jumper in the lane and Dylan Addae-Wusu's pair of late free throws closed out an upset over the current No. 23 team in this week’s AP poll.

“I didn’t get a good view of the play,” Carter said. “I could tell by how loud he was on the court that it was kind of serious.

"Prayers for Bryce. Hopefully he can come back quick.”

Hopkins entered averaging 16.3 points and 8.7 rebounds through his first 13 games. He totaled five double-doubles, including last time out in an overtime victory against Butler. Hopkins exited with five points and eight rebounds in 20 minutes against the Pirates.

“Knowing Bryce, I know he’s going to attack his rehab,” Oduro said. “He’s going to be good. We’re sending many prayers and wishes towards him.”

Hopkins arrived as a transfer from Kentucky prior to the 2022-23 season and immediately announced his presence as a standout. He was a first-team all-conference selection while averaging 15.8 points and 8.3 rebounds through 33 games. Hopkins submitted his most dominant effort in a double-overtime home win over Marquette, racking up 29 points and 23 rebounds — the first 20-20 game for the Friars since Greedy Peterson powered his way to one against Rutgers in January 2010.

“We’ll evaluate where we are once we get the news on Bryce,” English said. “His rehab, his recovery, our lineups — we're fine. Any group that we put on the court, we’re expected to win.

“I will never, never sit here and talk about who we have or who we don’t have. We expect to win. That’s our job.”

Hopkins has started all 47 of his games with Providence since leaving the Wildcats, including an NCAA Tournament contest against his former school in March. Corey Floyd Jr. played 12 of his 19 minutes in the second half Wednesday as the Friars went to a smaller lineup with Hopkins unavailable. Providence is set to play four of its next five games on the road, including Saturday afternoon’s matchup at Creighton.

“No one cares,” English said. “We love Bryce. Our fans love Bryce. Our opponents aren’t going to take it easy on us if we’re missing a player.”

