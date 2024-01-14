Providence basketball had chance to right the ship. But that's not what happened vs. Xavier

Providence College men’s basketball saw its star player injured at the start of the New Year.

What followed were two single-digit Big East conference losses for a team that was ranked No. 23 in the country before Bryce Hopkins’ ACL tear.

The Friars entered Saturday at the Amica Mutual Pavilion with a chance to get right against a skidding Xavier team at home.

Instead, Providence’s troubles multiplied, as the Friars dropped their fourth straight game.

Friars forward Josh Oduro (13) controls the ball against Xavier Musketeers guard Desmond Claude (1) during the first half Saturday at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

“I thought this was going to be a great game between two desperate teams,” Providence coach Kim English said. “There was one desperate team and that was Xavier.”

The Musketeers turned an 11-point deficit before halftime into a lead at the break and cruised past Providence (11-6, 2-4) in the second half for an 85-65 conference win.

“The transition defense, the shot quality went bad, the turnovers were terrible,” English said of the second half. “The end of drive toughness and physicality was embarrassing, and we’ll fix it and all of that falls squarely on me.”

Game turned at halftime

Jayden Pierre crossed over left and went behind his back for a fall-away triple.

Providence grabbed an 11-point lead on the nifty play from the outside with 9:10 remaining in the half, but then the turnovers came.

Desmond Claude, who finished with 21 points over 34 minutes, carved the Friars defense and finished at the rim to start the run. Dayvion McKnight backed his way inside for another basket and on the following Providence possession, Josh Oduro was blocked leading to a Musketeer 3-pointer.

Xavier Musketeers head coach Sean Miller signals to the team from the sideline during the second half against the Providence Friars at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Saturday afternoon.

The Trey Green triple cut the deficit to four with 7:35 to play as Providence then turned the ball over on three straight possessions under 2:19 to play, which Xavier converted into points on each mistake.

“We're in a tough spot with injuries and managing the minutes of the guys,” English said. “The level of focus and everyday's work has to be elite.”

Out of the break, Xavier went on a 9-0 run as the lead swelled to 50-40 with 17:29 to play.

“If you just judge the first half that was kind of a momentum change,” Xavier coach Sean Miller said of the switch to full-court pressure. “We went to it and created a couple easy baskets off of our steals as well. It’s not just the turnover, but it’s the turnover that leads to the layup.”

Trey Green holds off Providence

Green, a true freshman, led all scorers with a career-high 23 points. The 6-foot guard connected on four 3-pointers in the second half as Providence tried to climb back into the contest late.

“[Green], just him alone, he really emerged in the game,” Miller said.

Musketeers guard Trey Green (0) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Josh Oduro (13) during the second half Saturday.

“And in typical freshman development, sometimes the light can go off with a single performance, but a big reason we broke the game open was just his shooting ability.”

The Musketeers shot 50.8 from the floor and were 12-24 from beyond the arc. And Xavier won the rebounding margin 38-29.

“We adjusted, did a much better job on [Claude] in the second half,” English said of the defense.

“We clogged the Claude hole, but the Green hole started flowing.”

Providence jumped out to early lead

After a slow start the Friars seized an advantage on a personal 5-0 run by Oduro, who had a team-high 20 points.

Oduro, on the left wing, then hit Rich Barron with a cross-court pass for a corner trey. After a Devin Carter (18 points) dunk and a 6-0 spurt, capped by Pierre’s stepback 3, Providence had their largest lead of the game.

Friars forward Josh Oduro (13) shoots the ball against the Xavier Musketeers during the first half. Oduro led the Friars with 20 points in the home loss.

“We got [Oduro] back closer to where he is, but it’s like the old cartoons with a boat that has holes, we plugged one and another one popped up,” English said.

Providence travels to DePaul on Wednesday for a 9 p.m. tip.

Providence Friars guard Devin Carter (22) finished with 18 points against the Xavier Musketeers on Saturday afternoon.

XAVIER (85): Nemeiksa 4-7 1-1 11, Ousmane 3-5 0-0 6, Claude 9-16 0-1 21, McKnight 1-4 6-8 8, Olivari 3-10 2-2 10, Green 9-14 0-0 23, Swain 2-4 0-0 4, Ciani 1-3 0-0 2, Djokovic 0-0 0-0 0; totals 32-63 9-12 85. PROVIDENCE (65): Oduro 7-13 5-9 20, Carter 6-17 4-6 18, Dual 0-1 2-2 2, Gaines 1-6 2-2 5, Pierre 3-7 2-2 10, Floyd 1-5 0-0 3, Barron 2-3 0-0 5, Castro 1-1 0-1 2; totals 21-53 15-22 65.

Halftime — Xavier 41-40. 3-point goals — Xavier 12-24 (Green 5-8, Claude 3-6, Nemeiksa 2-3, Olivari 2-4, McKnight 0-1, Swain 0-2), Providence 8-30 (Pierre 2-6, Carter 2-9, Barron 1-2, Oduro 1-2, Floyd 1-5, Gaines 1-6). Rebounds — Xavier 34 (Nemeiksa 7), Providence 27 (Carter 7). Assists — Xavier 11 (McKnight 8), Providence 12 (Carter, Pierre 4). Total fouls — Xavier 21, Providence 13. Records — Xavier 8-8, Providence 11-6. A — 12,348 (12,410).

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence Friars fall to Xavier, 85-65, at the AMP on Saturday