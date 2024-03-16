How has Providence basketball fared in the NCAA tournament? Friars top-5 performances

The waiting is the hardest part.

That's not just a Tom Petty song, it's also the latest reality for the Providence College Friars, who lost to Marquette in the Big East Tournament semifinal round on Friday night in New York. PC's postseason fate is now in the hands of the NCAA Selection Committee, which will unveil this year's tournament field Sunday night.

Has Providence (21-13) done enough to hear its name called Sunday? While we wait for the committee's answer, here's a look back at the Friars’ top-five NCAA Tournament runs:

Coach Rick Pitino celebrates a Providence win in the 1987 NCAA Tournament. Their run ended in the Final Four, where the Friars fell to Syracuse, 77-63.

1987 NCAA Tournament

The Friars had their most successful tournament run during the 1986-1987 season. Under coach Rick Pitino, the Friars entered March Madness as the No. 6 seed in the Southeast Region. Providence ran through the bracket, collecting a school-record four tournament wins. First, the Friars knocked off UAB, then Austin Peay, in the first two rounds. The Friars upset second-seeded Alabama in the Sweet 16, and then top-seeded Georgetown, 88-73, in the Elite Eight. Their Cinderella run ended in the Final Four, where Providence lost to Syracuse, the second seed, 77-63.

Coach: Rick Pitino

Record: 25-9 (10-6 Big East)

1973 NCAA Tournament

Providence made its first deep run in the tournament during the 1972-73 season. They finished that year with a 27-4 record and was No. 4 in the nation in the AP Poll. The team had three future NBA players on their roster — Marvin Barnes, Ernie DiGregorio and Kevin Stacom. In the tournament, the Friars beat Saint Joseph’s and Pennsylvania in the first two rounds. Next, they beat Maryland, 103-89, in the Elite Eight. The Friars' run ended in the Final Four where they lost to Memphis, 98-85. They went on to lose to Indiana in the national third-place game.

Coach: Dave Gavitt

Record: 27-4

1997 NCAA Tournament

The Friars entered the 1997 tournament as a 10th seed in the Southeast Region. They turned into one of the best underdog stories that March. This group had four future NBA players on their roster — Austin Croshere, God Shammgod, Jamel Thomas and Ruben Garces. The Friars broke the bracket by upsetting seventh-seeded Marquette and second-seeded Duke. In the Sweet 16, Providence defeated Chattanooga, 71-65. The Friars then lost to No. 4 Arizona in a 96-92 heartbreaker in overtime in the Elite Eight.

Coach: Pete Gillen

Record: 24-12 (10-8 Big East)

The 1965 Providence College team was coached by Joe Mulaney, center. From left, Jimmy Walker, Mike Riordan, Bob Kovalski, Bill Blair, Bill Lasher and Jim Benedict.

1965 NCAA Tournament

The 1964-65 Friars are one of the most successful teams in school history. They finished that season with a 24-2 record and were ranked No. 4 in the final AP Poll. Providence had two future NBA players on the roster in Jimmy Walker and Mike Riordan. The team kicked things off by blowing out West Virginia, 91-67, in the first round. Back then, that put them in the Sweet 16 where the Friars prevailed over Saint Joseph's, winning 81-73. The run came to an end in the Elite Eight when they lost, 109-69, to Princeton.

Coach: Joe Mullaney

Record: 24-2

Providence's Kris Dunn (3) and Ben Bentil celebrate after beating Southern California, 70-69, in the first round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament in Raleigh, N.C.

2022 NCAA Tournament

Led by Nate Watson, Al Durham and Jared Bynum, this Friars team made a return to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 25 years. A No. 4 seed in the Big Dance, Providence dispatched No. 13 South Dakota State in the tournament opener, then beat No. 12 Richmond. Their season came to an end at the hands of No. 1 Kansas in a 66-61 loss in the Sweet 16. The Jayhawks went on to win the national championship.

Providence Friars guard Jared Bynum (4) reacts after the Kentucky Wildcats defeated the Friars at Greensboro Coliseum in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Coach: Ed Cooley

Regular-season record: 27-6 (14-3 Big East)

