Providence basketball faced Lehigh in its return from the Bahamas; did it soar or stumble?

PROVIDENCE — Josh Oduro and Bryce Hopkins certainly looked like players coming off three straight games against superior competition.

Lehigh doesn’t boast the size and length of a power conference opponent. That’s all Providence had seen starting with last week’s Gavitt Games encounter against Wisconsin. The Friars swept the Badgers aside before splitting with Kansas State and Georgia in the Bahamas.

This return to Amica Mutual Pavilion was a comparative stroll. Oduro and Hopkins both banked season-highs while dominating the paint, and the final result on Friday night was never in doubt.

Providence eased to a 78-64 triumph over the Mountain Hawks, beginning a three-game homestand in style. Oduro finished with a game-high 29 points while Hopkins chipped in his third double-double of the season, collecting 25 points and 14 rebounds.

Providence forward Josh Oduro (13), who had a game-high 29 points, goes for a lay up against the Lehigh's Tyler Whitney-Sidney during the first half of Friday night's game at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

“I don’t feel it as much because I have so much iron to go against in practice,” Oduro said. “I feel like we’re ready for anyone we play.”

The Friars were in command inside to the tune of a 52-28 advantage. All but one of their 27 2-point field goals came from the shade. Oduro and Hopkins combined to finish 23-for-34 from the field and shot 67.7% from inside the arc.

“I thank my teammates for giving me the ball in the right spots where I was comfortable,” Hopkins said. “I give a lot of credit to them. Things are going to come.”

What to make of this relatively easy night against Lehigh? Let’s break it down:

Friars forward Bryce Hopkins (23), who finished with his third double-double of the season with 25 points and 14 rebounds, tries to block a shot by Mountain Hawks forward Dominic Parolin during the second half of Friday night's game at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

PC's defense, physicality were key

Providence effectively ended this one thanks to a pair of defensive stops midway through the second half.

Hopkins hit a pair of free throws out of a timeout and Lehigh came up empty on its next two offensive trips. Rich Barron knocked down a 3-pointer and Oduro soared off the right for a two-hand slam — a 58-48 lead was suddenly 17 points with 9:09 to play.

“They made some shots on our terms, quite frankly,” Providence coach Kim English said. “But I liked the way our guys responded for the most part in spurts.”

The Friars used their physicality to control most of the statistical margins in this one. They posted a 15-10 advantage in points off turnovers, a 12-3 edge on second chances and a 37-30 rebounding gap. The Mountain Hawks were facing a blowout defeat if they didn’t connect at 45% from the floor.

“I think as a team we’re still learning what we want to do every day,” Oduro said. “We want to continue to stack games, stack practices and make sure we’re meeting our mark. We’re all adjusting.”

Hopkins was engaged from the outset

Hopkins had four rebounds before the first media timeout and found his scoring touch as the first half unfolded. An opening 3-pointer from the left wing was followed by 15 consecutive attempts from 2 — Hopkins connected on nine of those. He mixed in a spectacular two-hand jam on a drive down the middle and an athletic reverse layup after tiptoeing along the left baseline.

“It feels good just to touch the ball and get a feel for the ball,” Hopkins said. “I guess that helps. Just play with a lot of energy — like I said, the ball finds energy.”

It mirrored the gameplan Hopkins adopted during the second game in the Bahamas, a 71-64 win over the Bulldogs. He broke out of a four-game funk from the field by going 5-for-11 overall against Georgia. Hopkins entered that contest at just 10-for-30 from 2-point range and 3-for-19 from 3 — he's 14-for-24 and 1-for-3, respectively, over his last two outings.

“I’ve given Bryce a ton of grace,” English said. “He, Corey (Floyd Jr.) and Devin (Carter) are playing for their third coaching staff in three seasons. That’s a lot. That’s a ton of adjustments, terminology, systems, teammates, coaches — everything.

“I think these guys have been adjusting great and continuing to grow and finding that shared purpose.”

Nov 24, 2023; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars head coach Kim English (right) shakes hands with Lehigh Mountain Hawks head coach Brett Reed at the conclusion of a game at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Missing teammates

Jayden Pierre (groin) and Eli DeLaurier (left ankle) both took part in a portion of pregame warmups, but neither player was available on Friday night.

It was the second straight absence for Pierre, who totaled just five minutes against Kansas State in the Bahamas opener and none against the Bulldogs. English said prior to Wednesday’s practice that Pierre was making progress and could be held out again due to precautionary reasons.

“He’s still in his process,” English said. “He’s going a little more and more each day. Groins are tricky. We want him feeling strong and healthy.”

Garwey Dual made his first college start at point guard and finished a plus-14 in 29 minutes. His lone field goal was a 3-pointer from the left wing to cap a 15-2 run in the first half. Dual added three assists and a steal.

DeLaurier was in street clothes for a third straight game after suffering an injury in practice. He wore a walking boot on the bench during the 72-59 win over Wisconsin, and English said the freshman reserve was week-to-week.

Looking ahead

Providence welcomed at least a couple of noteworthy recruits behind the home bench.

Efeosa Oliogu was in attendance while on his official visit. The wing forward in the Class of 2025 also claims offers from the likes of TCU, Oregon, Rutgers, Texas Tech, Syracuse, Alabama, Georgetown, Illinois, Missouri, Auburn and LSU.

Oliogu is a Toronto area native prepping at Overtime Elite in Atlanta. Friars assistant coach Tim Fuller was a lead recruiter for that entity before being hired away onto English’s first staff here. Providence watched Oliogu during the April grassroots live period with UPlay Canada and later at the NBPA Top 100 camp.

The Friars also had their lone 2024 signee to date in attendance. Massachusetts wing forward Ryan Mela was seated behind his future teammates. He’s at the outset of his senior season with The Newman School in Boston.

Providence's Bryce Hopkins (23) dunks the ball against Lehigh's Dominic Parolin during the first half on Friday night.

LEHIGH (64): Momah 3-6 1-2 8, Parolin 8-15 0-0 18, Higgins 6-16 2-2 16, Sinclair 5-10 0-0 10, Whitney-Sidney 2-7 0-0 4, Chebuhar 1-2 0-0 3, Whitlock 1-3 0-0 2, Ingram 1-1 1-2 3, Gillus 0-0 0-0 0, Tan 0-0 0-0 0, Adiassa 0-0 0-0 0, Conniff 0-0 0-0 0; totals 27-60 4-6 64. PROVIDENCE (78): Oduro 13-18 2-2 29, Hopkins 10-16 4-6 25, Carter 4-12 1-2 10, Dual 1-6 0-0 3, Gaines 0-3 2-3 2, Floyd 0-1 0-0 0, Barron 1-2 0-0 3, Castro 3-4 0-0 6.; totals 32-62 9-13 78.

Halftime — Providence 41-29. 3-point goals — Lehigh 6-17 (Higgins 2-4, Parolin 2-7, Chebuhar 1-1, Momah 1-1, Whitney-Sidney 0-1, Sinclair 0-3), Providence 5-14 (Hopkins 1-1, Barron 1-2, Oduro 1-2, Dual 1-3, Carter 1-4, Gaines 0-2). Rebounds — Lehigh 27 (Higgins 8), Providence 33 (Hopkins 14). Assists — Lehigh 13 (Sinclair 6), Providence 16 (Floyd 4). Total fouls — Lehigh 16, Providence 9. Records — Lehigh 1-5, Providence 5-1.

