Providence basketball to face old rival Boston College in NIT opener; who won't play for PC

PROVIDENCE — On the surface, this renewal of an old Big East rivalry could feel like more of an arranged marriage.

Providence College was hoping to hear its name called as part of the NCAA Tournament field. Boston College has been isolated from the rest of the region since its football-driven move to the ACC ahead of the 2005-06 season.

Providence guard Devin Carter (22), in action here against Creighton, won't play in the NIT opener against Boston College due to an ankle injury.

The Friars and Eagles will meet in an NIT opener on Tuesday night, and just a few extra hours to process disappointment could make all the difference for the hosts. Providence could have a limited roster available for the 7 p.m. tip at Amica Mutual Pavilion, but natural athletic instincts should take over when the ball is thrown up between these two teams for the first time in six years.

“It’s obviously a little deflating to know your fate was sealed last night,” Providence coach Kim English said. “You get a few hours to complain — just like after a loss. You let it hurt until midnight, and now it’s time to move on.”

Bid stealers and the accompanying popped bubbles helped drive the Friars to exclusion from the projected 68-team field for just the third time since 2014. One of those seasons, 2018-19, ended with the program’s last NIT berth and started with an overtime victory at Boston College. Nate Watson posted a double-double off the bench and freshman guard A.J. Reeves enjoyed a perimeter shooting breakout in a 100-95 thriller at Conte Forum.

Providence forward Josh Oduro (13), who has never played in a post-season tournament game, blocks Marquette forward David Joplin's shot during a Big East Tournament game at Madison Square Garden last week.

“Just next man up,” Providence forward Josh Oduro said. “That’s something we haven’t dealt with this season. We’re going to face that head on and look forward to Boston College.”

Devin Carter is battling a left ankle injury he aggravated in the second half of a 79-68 loss to Marquette in the Big East Tournament semifinals. His status is further complicated by a looming NBA Draft decision as no player on Providence’s roster has done more to advance his professional stock this season. Rich Barron (undisclosed) has already been declared out — he's battled a lower right leg injury throughout the last few weeks and didn’t return after hitting his head on the Madison Square Garden floor with 7:04 left against the Golden Eagles.

“Every player always wants to play more,” English said. “They always complain about playing time. Well, here you go. Let’s see what you’re going to do with extended minutes.”

It’s a first postseason game for Oduro in his five-year college career and a second for classmate Ticket Gaines, who saw limited action in a Tennessee defeat against Oregon State during the 2021 edition of March Madness. Corey Floyd Jr. and Jayden Pierre both came off the bench in a 61-53 loss against Kentucky a year ago, a defeat that doubled as a final game with the Friars for Ed Cooley.

“I look at Wisconsin last season participating and going far in the NIT and coming into this season with some experience and doing well,” English said. “I think it’s great for these guys to experience postseason basketball. Just more reps and more time to play.”

The Eagles (19-15) won two games at their conference tournament before an overtime loss to Virginia. Big man Quinten Post and a pair of sharpshooting guards, Jaeden Zackery and Mason Madsen, are the primary threats for a team that had wins against Atlantic 10 champion Richmond, St. John’s and Clemson. Providence (21-13) could have benefited from Boston College claiming at least one more victory — the Cavaliers were among the final at-large teams selected for the NCAA field.

“It was unfortunate,” Oduro said. “I feel like we did enough to get into the tournament. I also feel like our league had enough to get more teams in.

“It is what it is. We’re looking forward to playing in the NIT and playing the best we can.”

