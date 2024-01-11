Providence basketball digs an early hole and nearly climbs out at St. John's. What happened

NEW YORK — It’s becoming a familiar script for Providence, and the Friars need to work on a different ending.

Big early deficit, gutsy late comeback, defeat down the stretch against a Big East foe. St. John’s did the honors on this Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden, with old friend Rick Pitino prevailing over the program that helped vault him to national prominence.

The Red Storm missed enough free throws in crunch time to leave the door open. Jayden Pierre’s rushed 3-pointer at the horn would have won it but sailed wide left.

The Friars found themselves on the wrong end of a 75-73 final, a third consecutive league defeat after a pair of victories out of the gate. A slow start in the first half and a defensive rebound that went unsecured bookended what was another empty date on the road for Providence.

Red Storm center Joel Soriano (11) looks to post up against Providence Friars forward Josh Oduro (13) in the second half at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

“It’s a zero-sum game – you either win or you lose,” Providence coach Kim English said. “We’re incredibly disappointed with the loss. Any group we have is enough to win.”

Devin Carter, Jayden Pierre and Ticket Gaines did the bulk of the heavy lifting while the Friars erased an early 15-point gap and eventually pulled ahead. They trailed by one with 6.7 seconds left in regulation when Brady Dunlap missed a pair of free throws, offering a brief glimmer of hope. RJ Luis Jr. snatched an offensive rebound and was fouled with 4.7 seconds left, connecting on the second of his two free throws to just about seal it.

“To have that type of wherewithal, to go offensive rebound at that juncture, was good,” English said. “It’s a learning moment for us. Not one we need to learn – Ticket knows defensive rebounds are important.

“But it’s a game full of mistakes. That one play didn’t cost us the game.”

Providence led for a total of 57 seconds and by a single point, as Rafael Castro’s steal in the paint and Carter’s runout layup made it a 45-44 game with 14:30 left. St. John’s hit back with a 13-2 run that seemed to assure safety, with Daniss Jenkins connecting on a corner 3-pointer to restore a 57-47 advantage.

“That was a tough win,” Jenkins said. “Tough wins like that make your team.”

The Friars still weren’t done after Luis hit two free throws with 2:03 left to make it a 72-64 game. Carter tossed in a 3-pointer from out high and connected on his first two free throws after Joel Soriano fouled him on another 3-point attempt from the right wing. Castro forced a jump ball on the missed third shot and Carter dove down the left side for a layup to make it 74-73 with 9.8 seconds to play.

“Carter, by himself, was physically tougher than our entire team,” Pitino said. “He was just unbelievable.”

Friars forward Josh Oduro (13) grabs a rebound in the first half against the St. John's Red Storm on Wednesday night in New York.

Providence needed every bit of that brilliance after another rancid start. The Friars were in a 20-5 hole at the 12:58 mark of the opening half and looked a step slow. Chris Ledlum’s offensive rebound and a wing 3-pointer by Jordan Dingle capped an 8-for-11 heater from the field, and St. John’s nearly matched the 18-point lead Creighton built against Providence early in the second half on Saturday.

“You want to eliminate losing,” English said. “When you give shooters threes, when you turn the ball over, when you don’t execute plays, when you’re just not locked in, when you’re running the baseline on a spot play – you're not eliminating losing. You’re aiding losing.”

The Red Storm (12-4, 4-1 Big East) carried a 40-29 cushion into the locker room before absorbing a haymaker. Jenkins finished with 16 points and eight assists while Soriano matched him with 14 of his 16 points in the second half. Luis was all action with 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals in just 25 minutes.

St. John's head coach Rick Pitino yells out instructions in the second half against the Providence Friars at Madison Square Garden.

“They know I’m upset in the locker room tonight, and I’m doing that intentionally,” Pitino said. “I have bigger aspirations for them than they do.”

Carter set a new career high with 31 points and matched another with 13 rebounds – both numbers led the Friars (11-5, 2-3) by daylight. Pierre also set a new career best with 17 points while Gaines chipped in 11. Garwey Dual (right shoulder) and Josh Oduro (ankle) both played through pain while Bryce Hopkins (left knee) missed the second game in what will be a long-term recovery from a torn ACL.

“There were a ton of moments in the game,” English said. “It’s highlighted, that one at the end, but there were a ton of missed opportunities throughout the night.”

PROVIDENCE (73): Oduro 2-8 1-2 5, Carter 11-19 7-12 31, Floyd 0-2 0-0 0, Gaines 4-9 1-3 11, Pierre 7-15 0-2 17, Dual 2-4 2-2 7, Castro 1-2 0-0 2, Barron 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 11-21 73. ST. JOHN'S (75): Dunlap 4-8 0-2 9, Soriano 4-8 8-11 16, Alleyne 2-9 0-0 5, Jenkins 6-12 0-0 16, Luis 3-7 6-8 12, Dingle 4-6 0-0 9, Ledlum 1-1 1-2 3, Ejiofor 1-2 1-2 3, Wilcher 1-1 0-0 2, Conway 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 16-25 75.

Halftime_St. John's 40-29. 3-Point Goals_Providence 8-23 (Pierre 3-6, Carter 2-6, Gaines 2-6, Dual 1-2, Barron 0-1, Floyd 0-1, Oduro 0-1), St. John's 7-18 (Jenkins 4-5, Dingle 1-2, Dunlap 1-3, Alleyne 1-6, Ejiofor 0-1, Soriano 0-1). Fouled Out_Carter. Rebounds_Providence 32 (Carter 13), St. John's 32 (Luis 8). Assists_Providence 13 (Pierre 5), St. John's 12 (Jenkins 8). Total Fouls_Providence 19, St. John's 19. A_11,832 (19,812).

