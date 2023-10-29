This Providence basketball commit changed his mind. Find out who it is

Providence has lost a member of its 2024 recruiting class barely a week before the early signing period begins.

Daquan Davis decommitted from the Friars early Sunday morning. The point guard posted an announcement on social media announcing his intention to put his services back on the open market.

Davis selected Providence in June from a final four that also included Maryland, Mississippi State and Notre Dame. The four-star prospect claimed offers from the likes of Illinois, Penn State, Texas A&M, Villanova, Kansas State and more.

“I want to thank the Providence family and coaching staff for the amazing time I had while being committed,” Davis wrote. “After deep conversations with my family, I decided to reopen my recruitment and decommit from Providence College.”

Davis is a Baltimore native who is completing his final prep year with Overtime Elite. He shares a home city with Providence coach Kim English and would have connections in common with Friars assistant Tim Fuller, who previously worked in a recruiting capacity with Overtime. Davis removed all Providence photos from his Instagram account @thedaquandavis, including from his visit with the Friars during the weekend of Late Night Madness.

Providence Friars head coach Kim English throws out instructions while watching the Mall Brown scrimmage form the side lines.

Davis spent his junior season at St. John’s College High and was the Washington, D.C., Player of the Year according to MaxPreps. English watched him during a grassroots live period in April and soon secured a campus visit. Davis committed some two months later but has remained the subject of national conversation thanks to his performances at the NBPA Top 100 camp and at a professional scouting combine hosted by Overtime at its Atlanta headquarters.

Providence is in position to return a host of underclass guards for the 2024-25 season. Jayden Pierre and Garwey Dual both would retain multiple years of eligibility at the point. Devin Carter, Corey Floyd Jr. and Justyn Fernandez would all be options at the second and third guard spots. English said Fernandez is expected to redshirt this season while recovering from a knee injury.

In terms of outside additions, the Friars are now left to search for new targets from the prep ranks or wait for the transfer portal at the close of the upcoming season. Point guard Del Jones committed to Clemson last week after listing Providence among his finalists. Shooting guards Isaiah Elohim and Jaiden Glover pledged to Arkansas and St. John’s, respectively, after including the Friars among the last few schools they considered.

It’s been a similar story recently in the frontcourt. Patrick Ngongba II was the latest high-profile target to remove Providence from consideration, focusing on a final three of Duke, Kentucky and Kansas State. Garrett Sundra committed to Notre Dame late in the summer and Isaiah Abraham pledged for conference rival Connecticut.

Davis leaves small forward Ryan Mela as the lone commit for the Friars ahead of the early period, which begins Nov. 8. Mela was also in attendance last month at Amica Insurance Pavilion. He’s a Massachusetts native and three-star prospect who selected Providence after leading Middlesex Magic to an Under Armour grassroots championship over the summer.

Davis is the second point guard in his class to renounce a commitment to the Friars. The first came through a coaching change – Worcester Academy prospect Kayvaun Mulready opted to reevaluate his options when Ed Cooley left for Georgetown. Mulready pledged to Cooley and the Hoyas soon after the ink was dry on Cooley’s contract in his new home.

