New Providence basketball coach Kim English likes what he sees so far from his Friars

PROVIDENCE — Josh Oduro was up late Tuesday night doing a little scouting.

Providence’s graduate big man wasn’t watching video of his next opponent. Oduro was locked in on Marquette upending No. 1 Kansas to reach the finals of a loaded Maui Invitational.

The Golden Eagles comprise one of several Big East teams that have impressed early. The Friars are among that group after a dominant victory over Wisconsin and a split of two games against power conference opponents in the Bahamas last weekend.

“It was a great test for us,” Providence coach Kim English said. “It was what we were looking for. I was looking for it against Wisconsin.

Providence Friars head coach Kim English reacts to a play against the Wisconsin Badgers on Nov. 14.

“I wanted to see how this team responded to some adversity — we didn’t encounter much adversity against Wisconsin. We got the opportunity to have some adversity in Nassau, which I think is good for us.”

More: Marquette still on top, but Connecticut, Providence on the rise in latest Big East rankings.

Providence buried the Badgers early in a Gavitt Games matchup before heading to Baha Mar. The Friars lost in overtime against Kansas State before rebounding with what should be at least a top-100 win against Georgia. Jayden Pierre (hamstring) and Garwey Dual (suspension) were both sidelined, absences that forced their teammates to dig deep in a 71-64 victory.

Providence's Bryce Hopkins pulls up for a shot at the top of the key against Kansas State last week in the Bahamas.

“It meant everything,” Oduro said. “We had so many fans down there. Making sure we could leave with a win — we wanted to make sure they had a good vacation.”

The Mountain Hawks visit the Amica Mutual Pavilion with the home team looking to hold up its end of the bargain. Providence plays three straight and eight of its next nine downtown beginning Friday night, including a rivalry grudge match with the University of Rhode Island, a renewal of its series with Brown and the conference opener against Marquette. The Friars travel to Oklahoma for the lone interruption, taking on the Sooners as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

“We have such a long way to go,” English said. “We love our group. Guys are still adjusting, still figuring out.”

Bryce Hopkins enjoyed his best shooting night of the season against the Bulldogs, closing 5-for-11 overall and missing just one of his six free throws. He is arguably working through the most pronounced adjustment in a new offense, operating more away from the low block and out on the wing. Hopkins is just 3-for-21 from 3-point range, has declined by more than 5% in assist rate and has risen more than 6% in turnover rate.

“We’re taking him from playing on the block to everywhere,” English said. “He’s playing in ball screens. He’s leading the break. He’s coming off screens. He’s shooting more.

“It’s what he has to be. It's what he has to do to become an NBA player, which we believe he will be. I think he’s taking great strides.”

More: Jared Grasso talks about his resignation as Bryant basketball head coach. Here's what he said.

Friars guard Devin Carter shoots against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half on Nov. 14 at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence.

Oduro has caught the eye early. He holds the highest current offensive rating on the roster per KenPom.com and starred against Georgia, collecting 19 points and nine rebounds. It’s been a smooth transition to better competition for a player who was a two-time all-conference selection in the Atlantic 10 at George Mason.

“Personally, I’m more focused on the things we’re going to do as a team, the things we have to do to win,” Oduro said. “Our standard is our standard.”

Dual will return to the lineup for the 7 p.m. tip against Lehigh. Pierre was dressed for practice early Wednesday — English said his status was “to be determined.” He played just five minutes against the Wildcats before being shut down for precautionary reasons.

Providence was left with a seven-man rotation against Georgia. Corey Floyd Jr. played a career-high 34 minutes, finished with 11 points and didn’t commit a turnover. Rich Barron connected on a 3-pointer, blocked a shot and also didn’t give the ball away in his 15 minutes.

“It’s going to happen,” English said. “We talk about it before it happens. It’s inevitable. I’ve never been on a team where a guy on the back end of the rotation — a guy just outside the rotation — hasn't had an opportunity.”

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On X: @BillKoch25

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: So far, so good for new Providence coach Kim English and his Friars