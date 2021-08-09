Leggings Outfits That Prove You Can Wear Them For Literally EVERY Occasion

  • <p>Everyone has that one pair of <a href="https://www.seventeen.com/fashion/g27325538/best-lululemon-leggings/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:black leggings" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">black leggings</a> in their closet they wear for *literally* everything – to class, to the gym, to work, and even on dates (because they make your butt look phenomenal). Leggings are the ultimate go-to basic, but you can make them anything BUT by taking styling cues from the most stylish celebs and viral influencers. Wear them like Kim Kardashian and lean into reflective metallics from head to toe (yes, including your leggings) or try a look like Miley Cyrus with funky printed tights. </p><p>Basically, you can't go wrong with the athleisure staple. Keep your athleisure vibe fresh with these cute leggings outfits to copy immediately. </p>
  • <p>Highlighter pink leggings with a coordinating top makes for an instant fashion moment when styled with an oversized blazer and patent booties.<br></p>
    1) Neon Leggings With a Blazer

    Highlighter pink leggings with a coordinating top makes for an instant fashion moment when styled with an oversized blazer and patent booties.

  • <p>Elevate your athleisure look with light purple leggings, instead of classic black. Merchandise them out with neon green sneakers for a looks that's laid-back and cool all at the same time. <br></p>
    2) Purple Leggings With Neon Pumps

    Elevate your athleisure look with light purple leggings, instead of classic black. Merchandise them out with neon green sneakers for a looks that's laid-back and cool all at the same time.

  • <p>Go monochromatic in a matching navy active set for a chic take on athleisure. Throw on a sports-inspired jacket, like this denim one, and finish off with a pair of white booties. <br></p>
    3) All-Over Navy

    Go monochromatic in a matching navy active set for a chic take on athleisure. Throw on a sports-inspired jacket, like this denim one, and finish off with a pair of white booties.

  • <p><a href="https://www.seventeen.com/celebrity/a26950138/gigi-hadid-net-worth/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gigi Hadid" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gigi Hadid </a> rocks the classic black legging. The cropped hoodie keeps her cozy, but totally on-trend. Pair with a black platform sneaker for added athletic chicness. <br></p>
    4) Classic Black Leggings With a Cropped Hoodie

    Gigi Hadid rocks the classic black legging. The cropped hoodie keeps her cozy, but totally on-trend. Pair with a black platform sneaker for added athletic chicness.

  • <p>Metallic liquid leggings will make you stand out from the crowd. They are perfect for a night out, too. Pair with a sheer blouse and tie it at the waist.<br></p>
    5) Heavy Metal Leggings With Loafers and a Crossbody Bag

    Metallic liquid leggings will make you stand out from the crowd. They are perfect for a night out, too. Pair with a sheer blouse and tie it at the waist.

  • <p> <a href="https://www.seventeen.com/celebrity/a21934431/sarah-hyland-hospitalized-swollen-face-selfie/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sarah Hyland" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sarah Hyland</a> looks super casual while strolling in the sunshine. The oversized sweatshirt is cool falling off one shoulder. The stars & planets leggings show you don't take yourself too seriously.<br></p>
    6) Space-Themed Leggings With a Zip-Up

    Sarah Hyland looks super casual while strolling in the sunshine. The oversized sweatshirt is cool falling off one shoulder. The stars & planets leggings show you don't take yourself too seriously.

  • <p>Rock a high waisted, football style lace up pant for a night out. Pair with booties to give you some height. The pop of red keeps things fun & bumps up the rocker chick vibe.<br></p>
    7) Lace Up Leggings With Block Heels

    Rock a high waisted, football style lace up pant for a night out. Pair with booties to give you some height. The pop of red keeps things fun & bumps up the rocker chick vibe.

  • <p>A silver bomber ups the cool factor on this all black look. Keep it simple from head to toe with one color and pop on an oversized jacket.<br></p>
    8) Black Leggings With a Silver Bomber

    A silver bomber ups the cool factor on this all black look. Keep it simple from head to toe with one color and pop on an oversized jacket.

  • <p><a href="https://www.seventeen.com/celebrity/celebrity-couples/a23843825/signs-justin-bieber-hailey-baldwin-might-break-up/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hailey Bieber" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hailey Bieber</a> keeps it all black from head to toe. Cami crop top? Check. High waisted leggings? Yep. Booties plus a bomber and aviator shades makes "for a don't look at me... but look at me" vibe.<br></p>
    9) Black Leggings with Booties

    Hailey Bieber keeps it all black from head to toe. Cami crop top? Check. High waisted leggings? Yep. Booties plus a bomber and aviator shades makes "for a don't look at me... but look at me" vibe.

  • <p>You totes have these two classics in your closet. First, grab a white button down — oversized is even better (borrow it from your bae) —and roll up the sleeves kinda messy. The belt bag keeps you hands free, and it can fit your phone and makeup for a day out. The heels give the basics a clean polished minimal look.<br></p>
    10) Cropped Black Legging With A Button-Up

    You totes have these two classics in your closet. First, grab a white button down — oversized is even better (borrow it from your bae) —and roll up the sleeves kinda messy. The belt bag keeps you hands free, and it can fit your phone and makeup for a day out. The heels give the basics a clean polished minimal look.

  • <p>You need the perfect legging to work out in too right? Show them you are a STAR in and out of the gym with a fun printed legging by model Candice Huffine! She has everyone covered in her fitness line DAY-WON. They come in a range of sizes from O - 32W!<br></p>
    11) Star Leggings with a Tied Up Tee

    You need the perfect legging to work out in too right? Show them you are a STAR in and out of the gym with a fun printed legging by model Candice Huffine! She has everyone covered in her fitness line DAY-WON. They come in a range of sizes from O - 32W!

  • <p>The basic black legging just got a futuristic touch. The oversized mirrored shades make her look super cool. The colorblocking of the top adds a sporty vibe. Zip to the top and push up the sleeves for added style. Pair an unexpected evening shoe and lace it up over the leggings. <br></p>
    12) High Waisted Leggings and Strappy Heels

    The basic black legging just got a futuristic touch. The oversized mirrored shades make her look super cool. The colorblocking of the top adds a sporty vibe. Zip to the top and push up the sleeves for added style. Pair an unexpected evening shoe and lace it up over the leggings.

  • <p>Model Iskra Lawrence takes neutrals to next level. Pick a neutral shade that doesn't make you look naked. Pair it with a crop top and floor length duster in the same tone to look like perfection.<br></p>
    13) Neutral Leggings with a Crop Top

    Model Iskra Lawrence takes neutrals to next level. Pick a neutral shade that doesn't make you look naked. Pair it with a crop top and floor length duster in the same tone to look like perfection.

  • <p><a href="https://www.seventeen.com/fashion/celeb-fashion/a27381283/kendall-kylie-jenner-dresses-met-gala-2019/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kendall Jenner" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kendall Jenner</a> rocks a legging with mesh inserts. It will keep you cool in the gym and shows a peek of skin when you are out on the street. Pair with a bright pull over anorak, a mini bag, and a 'Dad' sneaker to complete your ensemble.<br></p>
    14) Mesh Detail Leggings with an Anorak

    Kendall Jenner rocks a legging with mesh inserts. It will keep you cool in the gym and shows a peek of skin when you are out on the street. Pair with a bright pull over anorak, a mini bag, and a 'Dad' sneaker to complete your ensemble.

  • <p><a href="https://www.seventeen.com/celebrity/a27269663/kim-kardashian-unfollows-everyone-instagram/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kim Kardashian" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kim Kardashian</a> never leaves the house without looking camera ready. Here, she rocks a steel grey monochromatic shiny legging and windbreaker. The white booties give it an added pop to keep things fresh. <br></p>
    15) Metallic Leggings and White Booties

    Kim Kardashian never leaves the house without looking camera ready. Here, she rocks a steel grey monochromatic shiny legging and windbreaker. The white booties give it an added pop to keep things fresh.

  • <p>Logos are everywhere. Make sure they are on your leggings, too! If you can snatch up a crop top to match, it's a total win! We also love the soft buttery yellow of this duster over the leggings. It gives an edgy look a softer touch.<br></p>
    16) Logo Mania Leggings and Duster

    Logos are everywhere. Make sure they are on your leggings, too! If you can snatch up a crop top to match, it's a total win! We also love the soft buttery yellow of this duster over the leggings. It gives an edgy look a softer touch.

  • <p><a href="https://www.seventeen.com/celebrity/celebrity-couples/a25692951/miley-cyrus-liam-hemsworth-relationship-timeline/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Miley Cyrus" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Miley Cyrus</a> takes mixing prints to next level. To make it a success, make sure your prints are all in the same color family. Layer them on and add a cool moto boot to complete the look.<br></p>
    17) Bandana Print Leggings With a Jacket Tied Around

    Miley Cyrus takes mixing prints to next level. To make it a success, make sure your prints are all in the same color family. Layer them on and add a cool moto boot to complete the look.

  • <p>Be your own "American Beauty star" when headed for a flight. Ashley Graham is not being basic and wearing pajamas like everyone else. Pair a distressed t shirt, long knit (flights can be cold!) and matching kicks to give you a sleek vibe without looking like you tried too hard.<br></p>
    18) Monochromatic Leggings and Duster

    Be your own "American Beauty star" when headed for a flight. Ashley Graham is not being basic and wearing pajamas like everyone else. Pair a distressed t shirt, long knit (flights can be cold!) and matching kicks to give you a sleek vibe without looking like you tried too hard.

  • <p>This outfit is the perfect #OOTD! Pair a graphic hoodie with your favorite cropped leggings. Then throw on a insta worthy heel in a bright color. Pop on a pair of the perfect shield sunglasses and you're camera-ready.<br></p>
    19) Cropped Leggings and Statement Shoes

    This outfit is the perfect #OOTD! Pair a graphic hoodie with your favorite cropped leggings. Then throw on a insta worthy heel in a bright color. Pop on a pair of the perfect shield sunglasses and you're camera-ready.

Slay and stay comfy.

