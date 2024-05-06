This proves that Michigan football is truly O-line U

Everyone is always asking which school produces the best talent at any given position, and the best way to generally determine that is to look at which schools puts the most of that position into the professional ranks.

Michigan football was desperate for an identity change after 2020, and while there was a culture change in Ann Arbor with it becoming more of a player-led team than a coach-led one, the identity became clear starting in 2021: SMASH!

Coined by new head coach Sherrone Moore, who was then starting his first year as the Wolverines’ offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator, the offensive line started leading the way. The position group won the Joe Moore Award that year as well as in 2022 — an award given to the best OL in the country. And while the maize and blue didn’t win the award last year, six of the seven 2023 offensive line starters found their way into the NFL, either via the NFL draft or by signing after the draft.

As PFF points out, the current total of 14 from Ann Arbor brings Michigan football to the top of the mountain, with the most offensive linemen in the league.

Most OL by School Currently on NFL Rosters💪 pic.twitter.com/ynlLgwVGUZ — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 6, 2024

The Wolverines who are currently on NFL rosters are:

Yes, that’s actually 15, so we’re not sure where PFF got its numbers from. Still, the maize and blue are representing well and hope to continue to bolster the moniker ‘O-line U’ in the coming years.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire